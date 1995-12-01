Quant Large Cap Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant Large Cap Fund G
AMC
: Quant Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 20-Jul-2022
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Tandon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2295.6
Quant Large Cap Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.764
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Quant Large Cap Fund G- NAV Chart
Quant Large Cap Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.08
7.01
-8.23
-13.46
-5.33
-
-
12.78
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Quant Large Cap Fund G- Latest Dividends
Quant Large Cap Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.45
|1809200
|217.12
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|5.88
|585388
|135.02
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|5.61
|3262000
|128.84
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.43
|1422000
|124.65
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|4.86
|533131
|111.74
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|4.78
|1482000
|109.74
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|4.77
|5284360
|109.70
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.65
|337650
|106.82
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|3.42
|1291000
|78.55
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|3.15
|387319
|72.51
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.14
|131700
|72.17
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|2.65
|179000
|60.93
|Equity
|HFCL
|Telecom - Services
|2.42
|7040000
|55.74
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|2.11
|280051
|48.44
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.95
|3789473
|44.93
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|1.61
|2370000
|36.98
|Equity
|International Ge
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.59
|899273
|36.59
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|1.55
|724638
|35.78
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|1.47
|1500000
|33.78
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.31
|269554
|30.09
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.00
|233000
|23.06
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.68
|434783
|15.66
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.46
|48451
|10.61
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|4.17
|2580900
|95.84
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|3.12
|380500
|71.66
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|NTPC
|Power
|2.68
|1972500
|61.68
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.99
|460500
|45.79
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|1.79
|120300
|41.20
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.44
|104100
|33.11
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|1.00
|675000
|22.96
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.79
|33300
|18.30
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.65
|134375
|15.05
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.19
|196350
|4.44
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.72
|4000000
|39.62
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.71
|4000000
|39.37
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|16.17
|371520
|371.39
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-11.52
|0
|-,264.46
