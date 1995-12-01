iifl-logo
Quant Liquid Fund Unclaimed Redemption Plan G

Quant Liquid Fund Unclaimed Redemption Plan G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Quant Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Quant Liquid Fund Unclaimed Redemption Plan G

AMC

Quant Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

14-Sep-2020

Fund Manager

Sanjeev Sharma

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1602.88

Quant Liquid Fund Unclaimed Redemption Plan G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  12.8985

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

0.0070% - If redemption/switch out within 1 days from the date of allotment. 0.0065% - If redemption/switch out within 2 days from the date of allotment. 0.0060% - If redemption/switch out within 3 days from the date of allotment. 0.0055% - If redemption/switch out within 4 days from the date of allotment. 0.0050% - If redemption/switch out within 5 days from the date of allotment. 0.0045% - If redemption/switch out within 6 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redemption/switch out within 7 days from the date of allotment.

Quant Liquid Fund Unclaimed Redemption Plan G- NAV Chart

Quant Liquid Fund Unclaimed Redemption Plan G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.66
-0.22
0.93
2.72
6.36
6.46
-
5.74
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

Quant Liquid Fund Unclaimed Redemption Plan G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Quant Liquid Fund Unclaimed Redemption Plan G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

5000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-11.4420000000199.58
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-5.721000000099.79
Commercial PaperTime Technoplast-/-5.721000000099.80
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-5.711000000099.56
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-5.701000000099.43
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-5.691000000099.18
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-5.651000000098.46
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-5.631000000098.18
Commercial PaperMankind Pharma-/-5.12900000089.36
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-4.30750000074.97
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-4.27750000074.48
Commercial PaperIIFL Samasta Fin-/-2.86500000049.96
Commercial PaperMinda Corp-/-2.86500000049.88
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-2.85500000049.65
Commercial PaperAxis Finance-/-2.83500000049.34
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-2.83500000049.35
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-2.82500000049.23
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.82500000049.13
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-2.82500000049.19
Commercial PaperL&T Finance Ltd-/-2.81500000049.09
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-10.16177292177.26
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--1.030-18.02

Key information

Fund House:
Quant Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
01-Dec-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
96,696.62
Trustee/s:
Quant Capital Trustee Lim, Mr. Deba Prasad Roy
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sandeep Tandon
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Deep Shukla, Mr.Vasav Sahgal, Sandeep Tandon, Mr. Laxmikant Gupta, Mr. Sandeep Tandon, Mr. Deep Shukla, Mr. Bhaskar Sharma
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Usha Lakshmi Raman
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Shardul Gusain
Fund Manager/s:
Sanjeev Sharma
Auditors:
M M Nissim & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
6th Floor, Sea Breeze Building, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi Mumbai - 400025
Contact Nos:
022-62955000
Fax:
NA
Email:
help.investor@quant.in
Website:
www.quantmutual.com

