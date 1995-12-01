Quant Liquid Plan IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant Liquid Plan IDCW M
AMC
: Quant Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 27-Sep-2005
Fund Manager
: Sanjeev Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1602.88
Quant Liquid Plan IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.1918
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: NIL
Quant Liquid Plan IDCW M- NAV Chart
Quant Liquid Plan IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.24
0.19
1.32
3.07
6.59
5.88
4.48
3.5
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Quant Liquid Plan IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Quant Liquid Plan IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|11.44
|20000000
|199.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|5.72
|10000000
|99.79
|Commercial Paper
|Time Technoplast
|-/-
|5.72
|10000000
|99.80
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|5.71
|10000000
|99.56
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|5.70
|10000000
|99.43
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|5.69
|10000000
|99.18
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|5.65
|10000000
|98.46
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|5.63
|10000000
|98.18
|Commercial Paper
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|5.12
|9000000
|89.36
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|4.30
|7500000
|74.97
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|4.27
|7500000
|74.48
|Commercial Paper
|IIFL Samasta Fin
|-/-
|2.86
|5000000
|49.96
|Commercial Paper
|Minda Corp
|-/-
|2.86
|5000000
|49.88
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.85
|5000000
|49.65
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|2.83
|5000000
|49.34
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.83
|5000000
|49.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.82
|5000000
|49.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.82
|5000000
|49.13
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|2.82
|5000000
|49.19
|Commercial Paper
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|2.81
|5000000
|49.09
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|10.16
|177292
|177.26
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.03
|0
|-18.02
