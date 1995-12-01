Quant Momentum Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant Momentum Fund Regular G
AMC
: Quant Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 30-Oct-2023
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Tandon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1621.18
Quant Momentum Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.5402
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemptions / switch outs (including SIP/STP) within 15 days from the date of allotment of units, irrepective of the amount of investment: 1% Nil - For redemption / switch outs after 15 days from the date of allotment.
Quant Momentum Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Quant Momentum Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.13
8.3
-5.2
-13.6
-1.68
-
-
24.68
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Quant Momentum Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quant Momentum Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|10.84
|1464864
|175.79
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|10.10
|517650
|163.77
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|9.59
|3937206
|155.51
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|8.39
|1837000
|136.02
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|6.26
|2992125
|101.49
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|5.62
|1497900
|91.14
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|5.25
|1365000
|85.13
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.66
|714800
|75.64
|Equity
|Piramal Enterp.
|Finance
|3.23
|600500
|52.38
|Equity
|Sun TV Network
|Entertainment
|2.92
|844000
|47.39
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|2.37
|3250000
|38.54
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.18
|405000
|35.50
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|2.18
|168804
|35.38
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|1.71
|161123
|27.87
|Equity
|Kolte Patil Dev.
|Realty
|1.63
|1059000
|26.47
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|1.34
|1400000
|21.84
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.94
|45000
|15.31
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.85
|105600
|13.94
|Equity
|Popular Vehicles
|Automobiles
|0.74
|1085246
|12.06
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.20
|284400
|51.87
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|3.15
|513500
|51.07
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|3.07
|145350
|49.78
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|2.75
|531200
|44.61
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.72
|90000
|11.70
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.97
|6500000
|64.38
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.82
|3000000
|29.52
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|11.91
|193198
|193.13
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-11.48
|0
|-,186.18
