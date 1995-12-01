Quant Overnight Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant Overnight Fund Direct G
AMC
: Quant Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 05-Dec-2022
Fund Manager
: Sanjeev Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 171.19
Quant Overnight Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.6961
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Quant Overnight Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Quant Overnight Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.13
0.52
1.54
3.26
6.74
-
-
6.95
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Quant Overnight Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quant Overnight Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|101.31
|126793
|126.77
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.31
|0
|-1.64
