Quant Overnight Fund Unclaimed IDCW Greater than 3 years
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant Overnight Fund Unclaimed IDCW Greater than 3 years
AMC
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 15-Dec-2025
Fund Manager
: Sanjeev Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 55.49
Quant Overnight Fund Unclaimed IDCW Greater than 3 years - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 19-Feb-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Quant Overnight Fund Unclaimed IDCW Greater than 3 years- NAV Chart
Quant Overnight Fund Unclaimed IDCW Greater than 3 years- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
0.09
0.43
1.25
2.55
5.81
6.39
5.6
32.26
|Category Best
0.9
2.07
2.98
5.69
56.89
21.86
14.47
10,312.12
|Category Worst
-0.45
-5.55
-9.4
-8.07
-6.4
-0.53
-0.31
-0.16
Quant Overnight Fund Unclaimed IDCW Greater than 3 years- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quant Overnight Fund Unclaimed IDCW Greater than 3 years- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
