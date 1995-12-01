Quant PSU Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant PSU Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Quant Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 02-Feb-2024
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Tandon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 653.07
Quant PSU Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.8968
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemptions / switch outs (including SIP/STP) within 15 days from the date of allotment of units, irrepective of the amount of investment: 1% Nil - For redemption / switch outs after 15 days from the date of allotment.
Quant PSU Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Quant PSU Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.12
10.79
-6.94
-18.49
-4.04
-
-
-0.92
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Quant PSU Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quant PSU Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|10.20
|555488
|66.66
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|9.94
|2085349
|64.94
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|9.79
|864129
|63.98
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|8.90
|5122229
|58.13
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|5.21
|992957
|34.02
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|4.92
|225000
|32.18
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|4.41
|430000
|28.85
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|4.19
|439243
|27.39
|Equity
|Cochin Shipyard
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.70
|139213
|17.65
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|2.09
|606609
|13.66
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|2.08
|369537
|13.64
|Equity
|MSTC
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.67
|252911
|10.96
|Equity
|Dredging Corpn.
|Engineering Services
|1.26
|159932
|8.23
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|1.10
|86000
|7.21
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|1.09
|433112
|7.15
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.90
|377000
|5.88
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|9.22
|717600
|60.26
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|O N G C
|Oil
|7.30
|2105950
|47.72
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|6.95
|2899900
|45.39
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Oil India
|Oil
|2.76
|524600
|18.08
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|1.00
|176400
|6.55
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|NTPC
|Power
|0.23
|49500
|1.54
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.03
|2000000
|19.81
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.02
|32858
|32.84
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-6.09
|0
|-39.77
