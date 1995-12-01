iifl-logo
Quant Quantamental Fund Direct G

Quant Quantamental Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Scheme Name

Quant Quantamental Fund Direct G

AMC

Type

:  Open

Category

Launch Date

04-Apr-2025

Fund Manager

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

Quant Quantamental Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  22.367

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 1 Year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.

Quant Quantamental Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Quant Quantamental Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.05
7.29
-6.23
-14.75
-7.05
21.48
-
22.74
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Quant Quantamental Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Quant Quantamental Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

-

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

-

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Hyundai Motor I1,38,438
SBI Cards2,08,000
Avenue Super.51,000
Voltas1,28,100

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Britannia Inds.2,29,000
Bajaj Finance1,32,813
Hind. Unilever3,97,500
ITC Hotels4,05,452

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products10.541582874189.96
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction10.48597150188.92
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance9.172231000165.20
EquityITCDiversified FMCG8.894054525160.15
EquityAdani PowerPower5.742160000103.45
EquityJio FinancialFinance5.564829800100.27
EquityPiramal Enterp.Finance5.05104350091.03
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance4.28126800077.15
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.3168100059.69
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components3.24493500058.52
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.0051114954.09
EquityAdani Enterp.Metals & Minerals Trading2.3920580443.13
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles1.3213843823.94
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products1.229600022.14
EquityCESCPower1.19164071721.45
EquitySBI CardsFinance0.9620800017.44
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing0.965100017.36
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables0.9312810016.91
EquitySun TV NetworkEntertainment0.9029000016.28
EquityLaxmi OrganicChemicals & Petrochemicals0.141500002.63
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureAU Small FinanceBanks3.37107500060.76
Derivatives - Stock FutureACCCement & Cement Products3.3232880059.97
Derivatives - Stock FutureIndusInd BankBanks3.1857750057.43
Derivatives - Stock FutureAvenue Super.Retailing3.1016320055.90
Derivatives - Stock FutureO N G COil1.75139755031.66
Derivatives - Stock FutureSBI CardsFinance1.1023680019.88
Derivatives - Stock FutureZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.9920430017.95
Derivatives - Stock FutureVoltasConsumer Durables0.669210011.97
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.19400000039.62
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.91350000034.45
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-18.21328249328.13
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--19.210-,346.09

Key information

Fund House:
Quant Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
01-Dec-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
96,696.62
Trustee/s:
Quant Capital Trustee Lim, Mr. Deba Prasad Roy
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Sandeep Tandon
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Deep Shukla, Mr.Vasav Sahgal, Sandeep Tandon, Mr. Laxmikant Gupta, Mr. Sandeep Tandon, Mr. Deep Shukla, Mr. Bhaskar Sharma
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Usha Lakshmi Raman
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Shardul Gusain
Fund Manager/s:
Sandeep Tandon
Auditors:
M M Nissim & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
6th Floor, Sea Breeze Building, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi Mumbai - 400025
Contact Nos:
022-62955000
Fax:
NA
Email:
help.investor@quant.in
Website:
www.quantmutual.com

