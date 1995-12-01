Quant Quantamental Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
:
Scheme Name
: Quant Quantamental Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
:
Type
: Open
Category
:
Launch Date
: 04-Apr-2025
Fund Manager
:
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
:
Quant Quantamental Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 22.4908
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 1 Year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Quant Quantamental Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Quant Quantamental Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.05
7.29
-6.23
-14.75
-7.05
21.68
-
22.91
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Quant Quantamental Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quant Quantamental Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: -
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: -
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|10.54
|1582874
|189.96
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|10.48
|597150
|188.92
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|9.17
|2231000
|165.20
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|8.89
|4054525
|160.15
|Equity
|Adani Power
|Power
|5.74
|2160000
|103.45
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|5.56
|4829800
|100.27
|Equity
|Piramal Enterp.
|Finance
|5.05
|1043500
|91.03
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|4.28
|1268000
|77.15
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.31
|681000
|59.69
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|3.24
|4935000
|58.52
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.00
|511149
|54.09
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|2.39
|205804
|43.13
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|1.32
|138438
|23.94
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.22
|96000
|22.14
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|1.19
|1640717
|21.45
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|0.96
|208000
|17.44
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.96
|51000
|17.36
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.93
|128100
|16.91
|Equity
|Sun TV Network
|Entertainment
|0.90
|290000
|16.28
|Equity
|Laxmi Organic
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.14
|150000
|2.63
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|3.37
|1075000
|60.76
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.32
|328800
|59.97
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|3.18
|577500
|57.43
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|3.10
|163200
|55.90
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|O N G C
|Oil
|1.75
|1397550
|31.66
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|1.10
|236800
|19.88
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.99
|204300
|17.95
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.66
|92100
|11.97
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.19
|4000000
|39.62
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.91
|3500000
|34.45
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|18.21
|328249
|328.13
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-19.21
|0
|-,346.09
