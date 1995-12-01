Quant Teck Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant Teck Fund Direct G
AMC
: Quant Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Infotech
Launch Date
: 22-Aug-2023
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Tandon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 359.8
Quant Teck Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.6962
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Quant Teck Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Quant Teck Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.97
6.73
-16.31
-15.71
-4.11
-
-
10.55
|Category Avg
-2.61
-1.35
-17.45
-14.2
4.94
6.84
31.06
8.59
|Category Best
-0.63
6.73
-13.92
-9.24
13.51
12.02
34.44
21.26
|Category Worst
-4.72
-5.02
-21.54
-16.53
-5.64
4.04
28.14
-16.6
Quant Teck Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quant Teck Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|9.43
|1634400
|33.93
|Equity
|Sun TV Network
|Entertainment
|8.87
|569000
|31.94
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|8.70
|231700
|31.33
|Equity
|Just Dial
|Retailing
|8.55
|366412
|30.78
|Equity
|HFCL
|Telecom - Services
|8.52
|3873953
|30.67
|Equity
|Redington
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|8.44
|1354282
|30.37
|Equity
|Tanla Platforms
|IT - Software
|4.79
|395700
|17.26
|Equity
|Sasken Technol.
|IT - Services
|4.37
|98218
|15.73
|Equity
|Matrimony.com
|Retailing
|2.97
|200499
|10.69
|Equity
|R Systems Intl.
|IT - Services
|2.90
|329113
|10.44
|Equity
|One Mobikwik
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|2.74
|358333
|9.88
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|10.12
|302000
|36.43
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|9.66
|1069300
|34.77
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|0.68
|18250
|2.48
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.75
|1000000
|9.90
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.73
|1000000
|9.84
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|16.98
|61140
|61.11
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-13.29
|0
|-47.84
