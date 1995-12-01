Quant Value Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quant Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quant Value Fund G
AMC
: Quant Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 10-Nov-2021
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Tandon
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1602.57
Quant Value Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 17.9589
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Quant Value Fund G- NAV Chart
Quant Value Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.93
7.42
-10.59
-16.27
-7.03
19.11
-
19.14
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Quant Value Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quant Value Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|10.14
|1354469
|162.54
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|9.44
|3832002
|151.36
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|8.15
|1765675
|130.74
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|6.06
|307000
|97.13
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|5.90
|4557410
|94.61
|Equity
|Piramal Enterp.
|Finance
|5.38
|990000
|86.36
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|4.65
|2197125
|74.52
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|3.65
|592000
|58.61
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|3.19
|842500
|51.26
|Equity
|Orient Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.18
|1551160
|51.11
|Equity
|Himadri Special
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.00
|1179258
|48.14
|Equity
|Kovai Medical
|Healthcare
|2.94
|87826
|47.21
|Equity
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|2.70
|1790000
|43.34
|Equity
|Bajaj Consumer
|Personal Products
|2.62
|2700000
|41.99
|Equity
|Adani Power
|Power
|2.53
|848810
|40.65
|Equity
|Sun TV Network
|Entertainment
|2.02
|578000
|32.45
|Equity
|Heubach Colorant
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.78
|511021
|28.64
|Equity
|HFCL
|Telecom - Services
|1.74
|3529000
|27.94
|Equity
|Man Infra
|Construction
|1.61
|1750000
|25.89
|Equity
|Mangalam Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.29
|288813
|20.77
|Equity
|Jamna Auto Inds.
|Auto Components
|1.12
|2525838
|17.98
|Equity
|Oriental Hotels
|Leisure Services
|1.04
|1277696
|16.76
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.98
|506061
|15.76
|Equity
|India Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.54
|345640
|8.75
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.53
|80850
|8.55
|Equity
|Guj. Themis Bio.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.35
|258000
|5.64
|Equity
|Unichem Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.23
|61132
|3.69
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|O N G C
|Oil
|5.46
|3865400
|87.59
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|3.01
|1303050
|48.38
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.52
|76650
|24.38
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.47
|4000000
|39.62
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.84
|3000000
|29.52
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|7.43
|119192
|119.15
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-8.65
|0
|-,138.63
