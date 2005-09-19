Quantum Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quantum Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G
AMC
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 29-Apr-2015
Fund Manager
: Sneha Pandey
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 132.47
Quantum Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 21.5563
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Quantum Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Quantum Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.95
3.34
3.62
4.44
10.4
8.17
6.96
8.08
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Quantum Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quantum Dynamic Bond Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.91
|50
|5.22
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.76
|50
|5.02
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.72
|50
|4.97
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|3.64
|50
|4.86
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|42.74
|5500000
|57.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|15.48
|2000400
|20.67
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|15.09
|2000000
|20.15
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2034
|-/-
|3.87
|500000
|5.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.83
|500000
|5.11
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.16
|0
|4.19
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.53
|0
|0.71
