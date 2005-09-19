iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Quantum Dynamic Bond Fund Regular IDCW M

Quantum Dynamic Bond Fund Regular IDCW M

Summary Info

Fund Name

Quantum Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Quantum Dynamic Bond Fund Regular IDCW M

AMC

Quantum Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

01-Apr-2017

Fund Manager

Sneha Pandey

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

132.47

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Quantum Dynamic Bond Fund Regular IDCW M - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.5429

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Quantum Dynamic Bond Fund Regular IDCW M- NAV Chart

Quantum Dynamic Bond Fund Regular IDCW M- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.94
3.3
3.5
4.19
9.9
7.87
6.51
6.99
Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Quantum Dynamic Bond Fund Regular IDCW M- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
25-Mar-20250.5951620

Quantum Dynamic Bond Fund Regular IDCW M- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-3.91505.22
NCDN A B A R D-/-3.76505.02
NCDS I D B I-/-3.72504.97
NCDI R F C-/-3.64504.86
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-42.74550000057.08
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2053-/-15.48200040020.67
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-15.09200000020.15
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2034-/-3.875000005.17
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-3.835000005.11
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-3.1604.19
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.5300.71

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Quantum Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
19-Sep-2005
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,894.85
Trustee/s:
Mr. Surjit Banga, Suresh Lulla, Hormazdiyaar Vakil, Jagdish Capoor, Quantum Trustee Company P
Chairman:
Ajit Dayal
CEO / MD:
Seemant Shukla
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
C Srinivasan, Mr.Lloyd Mathias, Mr.Mruthunjay Mahapatra, Mr.Piyush Thakkar, Ms.Uma Mandavgane
Compliance Officer/s:
Malay Vora
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Rina Nathani
Fund Manager/s:
Sneha Pandey
Auditors:
M/s.S.R.Batliboi & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1th Floor, Apeejay House, 3 Dinshaw Vachha Road, Backbay Reclamati on, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400020
Contact Nos:
022-61447800
Fax:
1800223864
Email:
customercare@QuantumAMC.com
Website:
www.quantumAMC.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.