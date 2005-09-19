Quantum ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quantum ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G
AMC
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 01-Apr-2017
Fund Manager
: Christy Mathai
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 200.37
Invest wise with Expert advice
Quantum ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 116.56
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Quantum ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Quantum ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.12
3.26
-5.24
-8.31
8.38
15.63
27.25
11.71
|Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
|Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
|Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07
Quantum ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quantum ELSS Tax Saver Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.73
|100959
|17.49
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.75
|95717
|11.52
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.08
|60341
|10.18
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.07
|51967
|8.15
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|3.98
|287538
|7.98
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.78
|21763
|7.58
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.77
|109654
|7.55
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.72
|39129
|7.44
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|3.33
|207557
|6.66
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|3.07
|41343
|6.15
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|3.05
|110957
|6.12
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|3.04
|16521
|6.08
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.97
|42227
|5.94
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|2.95
|12389
|5.91
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.79
|178156
|5.58
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.71
|53504
|5.43
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|2.48
|100004
|4.96
|Equity
|Aditya AMC
|Capital Markets
|2.34
|76314
|4.69
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|2.15
|43478
|4.30
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|2.11
|270578
|4.22
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|2.07
|24472
|4.13
|Equity
|Star Health Insu
|Insurance
|2.06
|110215
|4.13
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.85
|269494
|3.69
|Equity
|ICICI Securities
|Capital Markets
|1.58
|39440
|3.16
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|1.51
|111285
|3.02
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.51
|49030
|3.02
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.26
|3191
|2.52
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.23
|12897
|2.45
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.21
|9403
|2.43
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|0.68
|39270
|1.36
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|12.37
|0
|24.78
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.80
|0
|1.60
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement