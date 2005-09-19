Quantum Equity Fund Of Funds Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quantum Equity Fund Of Funds Direct G
AMC
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 26-Jun-2009
Fund Manager
: Chirag Mehta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 113.16
Quantum Equity Fund Of Funds Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 78.055
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.5% will be charged if the investments are redeemed within 1 year from the date of investment.
Quantum Equity Fund Of Funds Direct G- NAV Chart
Quantum Equity Fund Of Funds Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.86
6.13
-5.68
-8.69
7.58
13.33
24.75
13.76
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Quantum Equity Fund Of Funds Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quantum Equity Fund Of Funds Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|12.70
|1635518
|14.37
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|12.55
|1288398
|14.20
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|12.48
|2220211
|14.12
|Indian Mutual Funds
|360 ONE Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|12.47
|3002906
|14.10
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Invesco India Contra Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|12.07
|1011331
|13.66
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Flexi Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|12.01
|1690722
|13.59
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|11.95
|1668262
|13.52
|Indian Mutual Funds
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|11.70
|577237
|13.24
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.14
|0
|2.42
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.07
|0
|-0.10
