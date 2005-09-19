iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Quantum Gold Savings Fund Direct G

Quantum Gold Savings Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Quantum Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Quantum Gold Savings Fund Direct G

AMC

Quantum Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Fund of Funds - Gold

Launch Date

28-Apr-2011

Fund Manager

Chirag Mehta

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

168.45

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Quantum Gold Savings Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  35.045

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.50% - If redeemed / Switch out on or before 1 Year from the date of allotment of units.

Quantum Gold Savings Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Quantum Gold Savings Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
2.72
6.45
16.9
19.29
29.18
19.39
14.27
9.45
Category Avg
2.86
6.3
16.46
18.51
28.8
19.45
14.04
14.91
Category Best
3.72
6.64
17.03
19.48
30.44
20.35
14.84
34.26
Category Worst
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.51
26.78
18.95
13.22
6.59

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Quantum Gold Savings Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Quantum Gold Savings Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsQuantum Gold Fund (G)-/-100.0823811891168.58
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.1700.28
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.250-0.42

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Quantum Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
19-Sep-2005
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,894.85
Trustee/s:
Mr. Surjit Banga, Suresh Lulla, Hormazdiyaar Vakil, Jagdish Capoor, Quantum Trustee Company P
Chairman:
Ajit Dayal
CEO / MD:
Seemant Shukla
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
C Srinivasan, Mr.Lloyd Mathias, Mr.Mruthunjay Mahapatra, Mr.Piyush Thakkar, Ms.Uma Mandavgane
Compliance Officer/s:
Malay Vora
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Rina Nathani
Fund Manager/s:
Chirag Mehta
Auditors:
M/s.S.R.Batliboi & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1th Floor, Apeejay House, 3 Dinshaw Vachha Road, Backbay Reclamati on, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400020
Contact Nos:
022-61447800
Fax:
1800223864
Email:
customercare@QuantumAMC.com
Website:
www.quantumAMC.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.