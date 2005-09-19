Quantum Gold Savings Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quantum Gold Savings Fund Regular G
AMC
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 01-Apr-2017
Fund Manager
: Chirag Mehta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 168.45
Quantum Gold Savings Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 34.6754
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Quantum Gold Savings Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Quantum Gold Savings Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.71
6.44
16.85
19.19
28.97
19.21
14.11
13.96
|Category Avg
2.86
6.3
16.46
18.51
28.8
19.45
14.04
14.91
|Category Best
3.72
6.64
17.03
19.48
30.44
20.35
14.84
34.26
|Category Worst
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.51
26.78
18.95
13.22
6.59
Quantum Gold Savings Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quantum Gold Savings Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Quantum Gold Fund (G)
|-/-
|100.08
|23811891
|168.58
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.17
|0
|0.28
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.25
|0
|-0.42
