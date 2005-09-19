Quantum Liquid Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quantum Liquid Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 03-Apr-2006
Fund Manager
: Sneha Pandey
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 507.26
Quantum Liquid Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0374
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Quantum Liquid Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
Quantum Liquid Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.21
0.64
1.73
3.45
7.05
6.53
5.21
6.45
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Quantum Liquid Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Quantum Liquid Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 10000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|4.44
|250
|24.94
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|4.44
|250
|24.94
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.67
|150
|14.98
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.89
|50
|4.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2025
|-/-
|8.89
|5000000
|49.94
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|12.51
|7096200
|70.29
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|7.96
|4500000
|44.74
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|7.88
|900
|44.27
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|7.02
|4000000
|39.43
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|5.33
|3000000
|29.93
|Commercial Paper
|I R F C
|-/-
|4.45
|500
|24.99
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.41
|500
|24.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|4.41
|500
|24.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|4.40
|500
|24.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|4.39
|500
|24.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.64
|300
|14.80
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.77
|1000000
|9.93
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.88
|500000
|4.95
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|9.21
|0
|51.74
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.11
|0
|6.27
