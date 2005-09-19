Quantum Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quantum Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G
AMC
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 19-Feb-2024
Fund Manager
: Chirag Mehta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 31.14
Quantum Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.16
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed or switch out on before 90 Days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed or switch out after 90 Days from the date of allotment of units.
Quantum Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Quantum Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.08
3.42
1.63
0.45
10.93
-
-
10.75
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Quantum Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
Quantum Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.68
|6609
|1.14
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.10
|3866
|0.65
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|1.70
|4399
|0.52
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.62
|3215
|0.50
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|1.60
|17894
|0.49
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.56
|7050
|0.48
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.46
|2381
|0.45
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|1.38
|897
|0.42
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.31
|2746
|0.40
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|1.31
|7385
|0.40
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.26
|2781
|0.39
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.19
|1062
|0.36
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|1.15
|11102
|0.35
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.14
|11281
|0.35
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.11
|3396
|0.34
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|1.05
|6607
|0.32
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.00
|848
|0.31
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.89
|326
|0.27
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.82
|982
|0.25
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.78
|2438
|0.24
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.74
|1047
|0.22
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.72
|16373
|0.22
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.67
|175
|0.20
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.63
|1239
|0.19
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|0.56
|6456
|0.17
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|0.56
|2814
|0.17
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.55
|5547
|0.17
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.55
|2750
|0.17
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.54
|549
|0.16
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.53
|209
|0.16
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.49
|6051
|0.15
|Equity
|Star Health Insu
|Insurance
|0.40
|3312
|0.12
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.37
|525
|0.11
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.34
|568
|0.10
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.29
|1464
|0.08
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.26
|374
|0.08
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.23
|753
|0.07
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.21
|595
|0.06
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.21
|455
|0.06
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.14
|96
|0.04
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|16.45
|500000
|5.12
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|16.41
|500000
|5.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|6.45
|200000
|2.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|4.76
|145000
|1.48
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Quantum Gold Fund (G)
|-/-
|12.02
|528535
|3.74
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.15
|0
|1.91
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.66
|0
|0.21
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement