Quantum Multi Asset Fund of Funds Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quantum Multi Asset Fund of Funds Regular G
AMC
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 01-Apr-2017
Fund Manager
: Chirag Mehta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 59.15
Quantum Multi Asset Fund of Funds Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 32.3998
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed or switch out on before 90 Days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed or switch out after 90 Days from the date of allotment of units.
Quantum Multi Asset Fund of Funds Regular G- NAV Chart
Quantum Multi Asset Fund of Funds Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.2
3.63
2.09
1.33
10.27
10.76
13.45
9.16
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Quantum Multi Asset Fund of Funds Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quantum Multi Asset Fund of Funds Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Quantum Dynamic Bond Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|30.49
|8644805
|18.03
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Quantum Nifty 50 ETF
|-/-
|21.54
|53093
|12.73
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Quantum Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|16.14
|2768353
|9.54
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Quantum Gold Fund (G)
|-/-
|14.85
|1240886
|8.78
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|7.23
|361558
|4.27
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Quantum India ESG Equity Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|6.21
|1651301
|3.67
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.61
|0
|2.13
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.07
|0
|-0.04
