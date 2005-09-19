Quantum Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quantum Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund Direct G
AMC
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 18-Jul-2022
Fund Manager
: Hitendra Parekh
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 23.95
Quantum Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.6533
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Quantum Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Quantum Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.5
5.15
-2.98
-7.75
4.87
-
-
12.4
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Quantum Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quantum Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Quantum Nifty 50 ETF
|-/-
|100.11
|99939
|23.97
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.23
|0
|0.05
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.34
|0
|-0.07
