Quantum Small Cap Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quantum Small Cap Fund Regular G
AMC
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 16-Oct-2023
Fund Manager
: Chirag Mehta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 98.22
Quantum Small Cap Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.09
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 10% of units If redeemed or switched out on or before 365 days from the date of allotment - Nil Remaining 90% of units if redeemed or switched out on or before 365 days from the date of allotment- 1.00% Nil - If redeemed or switched out on or after 365 days from the date of allotment
Quantum Small Cap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Quantum Small Cap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.45
6.73
-9.24
-10.2
3.93
-
-
7.57
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Quantum Small Cap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quantum Small Cap Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|MPS
|Other Consumer Services
|3.10
|12861
|3.04
|Equity
|ERIS Lifescience
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.95
|24475
|2.89
|Equity
|Supriya Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.86
|46999
|2.80
|Equity
|CMS Info Systems
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.68
|57431
|2.62
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|2.62
|128194
|2.57
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.61
|14785
|2.56
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|2.51
|76804
|2.46
|Equity
|AAVAS Financiers
|Finance
|2.45
|14254
|2.40
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|2.33
|41469
|2.28
|Equity
|CSB Bank
|Banks
|2.32
|80447
|2.27
|Equity
|EPL Ltd
|Industrial Products
|2.31
|115874
|2.26
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.20
|11340
|2.15
|Equity
|Lumax Industries
|Auto Components
|2.15
|8989
|2.11
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.13
|4671
|2.09
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|2.12
|21013
|2.08
|Equity
|City Union Bank
|Banks
|2.08
|138365
|2.04
|Equity
|Genus Power
|Electrical Equipment
|2.06
|79218
|2.02
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|2.01
|72572
|1.97
|Equity
|Godrej Industrie
|Diversified
|1.98
|17703
|1.94
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.97
|61750
|1.93
|Equity
|Mold-Tek Pack.
|Industrial Products
|1.87
|38648
|1.83
|Equity
|Star Health Insu
|Insurance
|1.87
|48846
|1.83
|Equity
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|Banks
|1.84
|318568
|1.81
|Equity
|Mastek
|IT - Software
|1.79
|7892
|1.75
|Equity
|S H Kelkar & Co.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.76
|104725
|1.73
|Equity
|CCL Products
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.76
|29782
|1.72
|Equity
|Cyient
|IT - Services
|1.72
|13356
|1.69
|Equity
|Lemon Tree Hotel
|Leisure Services
|1.71
|137957
|1.67
|Equity
|Carysil
|Consumer Durables
|1.68
|31956
|1.64
|Equity
|Mayur Uniquoters
|Consumer Durables
|1.63
|34070
|1.59
|Equity
|Can Fin Homes
|Finance
|1.62
|27582
|1.59
|Equity
|Craftsman Auto
|Auto Components
|1.52
|3326
|1.49
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|1.52
|16479
|1.48
|Equity
|Team Lease Serv.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.42
|7179
|1.39
|Equity
|Sandhar Tech
|Auto Components
|1.35
|38431
|1.32
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|1.24
|28699
|1.21
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.12
|6494
|1.09
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|1.07
|37790
|1.04
|Equity
|Kirl.Pneumatic
|Industrial Products
|0.90
|8886
|0.88
|Equity
|V-Guard Industri
|Consumer Durables
|0.89
|28399
|0.87
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|0.86
|16189
|0.84
|Equity
|Sansera Enginee.
|Auto Components
|0.74
|6500
|0.72
|Equity
|Narayana Hrudaya
|Healthcare Services
|0.70
|4760
|0.68
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|0.59
|4835
|0.58
|Equity
|Sanghvi Movers
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.52
|24067
|0.50
|Equity
|SJS Enterprises
|Auto Components
|0.47
|5361
|0.45
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.42
|4360
|0.41
|Equity
|TD Power Systems
|Electrical Equipment
|0.34
|10934
|0.33
|Equity
|XPRO India
|Industrial Products
|0.32
|3034
|0.31
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|0.27
|7650
|0.26
|Equity
|Mahindra Logis.
|Transport Services
|0.22
|8801
|0.21
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|0.21
|659
|0.20
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|16.62
|0
|16.32
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
