Samco Active Momentum Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Samco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Samco Active Momentum Fund Direct G
AMC
: Samco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 15-Jun-2023
Fund Manager
: Umeshkumar Mehta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 841.85
Samco Active Momentum Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.66
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 2.00% if the investment is redeemed or switched out on or before 365 days from the date of allotment of units 1.00% if the investment is redeemed or switched out after 365 days but on or before 730 days from date of allotment of units. No Exit Load will be charged if investement is redeemed or switched out after 730 days from the date of allotment of units.
Samco Active Momentum Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Samco Active Momentum Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.13
4.56
-9.11
-2.52
12.94
-
-
24.46
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Samco Active Momentum Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
Samco Active Momentum Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|7.21
|849550
|60.73
|Equity
|Wockhardt
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|6.53
|475666
|54.96
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|6.08
|36732
|51.18
|Equity
|Religare Enterp.
|Finance
|4.81
|1800000
|40.45
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|4.06
|540245
|34.19
|Equity
|Swan Energy
|Diversified
|3.93
|810000
|33.04
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|3.71
|372200
|31.22
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.10
|166250
|26.10
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|3.08
|121550
|25.92
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.93
|28875
|24.63
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|2.72
|32731
|22.88
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.52
|38689
|21.20
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|1.92
|30400
|16.12
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|1.87
|220000
|15.75
|Equity
|Marathon Nextgen
|Realty
|1.42
|303041
|11.94
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.33
|43265
|11.18
|Equity
|Chambal Fert.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.30
|205000
|10.94
|Equity
|Jupiter Life Lin
|Healthcare Services
|1.15
|67277
|9.65
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.05
|17730
|8.85
|Equity
|Redington
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.91
|341531
|7.66
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|0.88
|100000
|7.38
|Equity
|Blue Jet Health
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.84
|94000
|7.08
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|0.83
|36000
|7.00
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.81
|113000
|6.78
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|0.78
|237000
|6.58
|Equity
|Marksans Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.66
|270000
|5.52
|Equity
|Aarti Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.63
|72000
|5.27
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.56
|90100
|4.75
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.54
|6225
|4.58
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.43
|29900
|3.63
|Equity
|ASK Automotive
|Auto Components
|0.30
|69996
|2.54
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|0.29
|11674
|2.42
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|0.01
|100
|0.04
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|194
|0.02
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.00
|35
|0.01
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|20
|0.00
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|-0.55
|-6225
|-4.59
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-0.57
|-90100
|-4.77
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|-1.06
|-17700
|-8.88
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|-1.88
|-220000
|-15.78
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|-1.91
|-30400
|-16.05
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-2.52
|-38600
|-21.21
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|-2.72
|-32700
|-22.92
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|-2.75
|-275200
|-23.11
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|-2.94
|-28875
|-24.76
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|-3.09
|-121550
|-25.98
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|-3.12
|-166250
|-26.25
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|-3.26
|-432245
|-27.43
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|-6.00
|-36700
|-50.54
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|-7.23
|-849550
|-60.89
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|58.87
|0
|495.60
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|11.54
|0
|97.12
