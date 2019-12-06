iifl-logo
Summary Info

Fund Name

Samco Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Samco Active Momentum Fund Direct G

AMC

Samco Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

15-Jun-2023

Fund Manager

Umeshkumar Mehta

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

841.85

Samco Active Momentum Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  14.66

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

2.00% if the investment is redeemed or switched out on or before 365 days from the date of allotment of units 1.00% if the investment is redeemed or switched out after 365 days but on or before 730 days from date of allotment of units. No Exit Load will be charged if investement is redeemed or switched out after 730 days from the date of allotment of units.

Samco Active Momentum Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Samco Active Momentum Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.13
4.56
-9.11
-2.52
12.94
-
-
24.46
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Samco Active Momentum Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Samco Active Momentum Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
One 978,49,550
UPL5,40,245
SBI Cards3,72,200
Muthoot Finance1,21,550
Bajaj Finance28,875
Chambal Fert.2,05,000
Jupiter Life Lin67,277
Redington3,41,531
United Breweries36,000
Marico1,13,000
Aarti Pharma72,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Torrent Pharma.42,003
PTC Industries5,400
Rail Vikas1,39,556
Kalyani Steels67,580
Bharat Electron1,56,000
Zomato Ltd1,80,000
Tips Music60,455
Power Grid Corpn99,940
Voltas110
Kalyan Jewellers50

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)7.2184955060.73
EquityWockhardtPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology6.5347566654.96
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables6.083673251.18
EquityReligare Enterp.Finance4.81180000040.45
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals4.0654024534.19
EquitySwan EnergyDiversified3.9381000033.04
EquitySBI CardsFinance3.7137220031.22
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.1016625026.10
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance3.0812155025.92
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.932887524.63
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing2.723273122.88
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.523868921.20
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software1.923040016.12
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services1.8722000015.75
EquityMarathon NextgenRealty1.4230304111.94
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.334326511.18
EquityChambal Fert.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals1.3020500010.94
EquityJupiter Life LinHealthcare Services1.15672779.65
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets1.05177308.85
EquityRedingtonCommercial Services & Supplies0.913415317.66
EquityZensar Tech.IT - Software0.881000007.38
EquityBlue Jet HealthPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.84940007.08
EquityUnited BreweriesBeverages0.83360007.00
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products0.811130006.78
EquityWiproIT - Software0.782370006.58
EquityMarksans PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.662700005.52
EquityAarti PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.63720005.27
EquityLaurus LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.56901004.75
EquityCoforgeIT - Software0.5462254.58
EquitySuven PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.43299003.63
EquityASK AutomotiveAuto Components0.30699962.54
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages0.29116742.42
EquityBSECapital Markets0.011000.04
EquityGlenmark Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.001940.02
EquityTrentRetailing0.00350.01
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.00200.00
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureCoforgeIT - Software-0.55-6225-4.59
Derivatives - Stock FutureLaurus LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology-0.57-90100-4.77
Derivatives - Stock FutureMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets-1.06-17700-8.88
Derivatives - Stock FutureIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services-1.88-220000-15.78
Derivatives - Stock FuturePersistent SysIT - Software-1.91-30400-16.05
Derivatives - Stock FutureDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology-2.52-38600-21.21
Derivatives - Stock FutureInfo Edg.(India)Retailing-2.72-32700-22.92
Derivatives - Stock FutureSBI CardsFinance-2.75-275200-23.11
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj FinanceFinance-2.94-28875-24.76
Derivatives - Stock FutureMuthoot FinanceFinance-3.09-121550-25.98
Derivatives - Stock FutureBharti AirtelTelecom - Services-3.12-166250-26.25
Derivatives - Stock FutureUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals-3.26-432245-27.43
Derivatives - Stock FutureDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables-6.00-36700-50.54
Derivatives - Stock FutureOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)-7.23-849550-60.89
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-58.870495.60
Reverse RepoC C I-/-11.54097.12

Key information

Fund House:
Samco Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
06-Dec-2019
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,759.17
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Umeshkumar Mehta, Mr. Viraj Gandhi
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Ishwar Naik, Mr. Ashok Kacker, Mr. Jimeet Vipul Modi, Mr. Kanu H Doshi
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. C. Balasubramanian
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Sadath Ali Khan
Fund Manager/s:
Umeshkumar Mehta
Auditors:
S R Batiboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1003, A Naman Midtown, Sanapati Bapat Marg, Prabhadevi West, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022-41708999
Fax:
NA
Email:
info@samcomf.com
Website:
www.samcomf.com

