Samco Arbitrage Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Samco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Samco Arbitrage Fund Regular G
AMC
: Samco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Arbitrage Funds
Launch Date
: 11-Nov-2024
Fund Manager
: Umeshkumar Mehta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 32.57
Samco Arbitrage Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.17
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% If the investment is redeemed or switched out on or before 30 days from the date of allotment of units No Exit Load will be charged if investment is redeemed or switched out after 30 days from the date of allotment of units.
Samco Arbitrage Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Samco Arbitrage Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.19
0.39
1.09
-
-
-
-
1.7
|Category Avg
0.32
0.77
1.77
3.8
7.39
6.77
5.48
5.66
|Category Best
0.57
1.54
9.47
11.54
15.35
9.23
6.87
7.7
|Category Worst
0.19
0.39
-5.17
-3.19
0.46
4.79
4.4
-0.76
Samco Arbitrage Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Samco Arbitrage Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|8.13
|16800
|2.64
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|6.99
|18900
|2.27
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|6.08
|16500
|1.98
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|6.08
|10400
|1.97
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|6.08
|166850
|1.97
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|6.02
|49600
|1.95
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|6.01
|11600
|1.95
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|5.99
|5600
|1.95
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.95
|12350
|1.93
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|5.95
|6300
|1.93
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.68
|8800
|1.52
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|-4.70
|-8800
|-1.52
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|-6.02
|-6300
|-1.96
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|-6.02
|-12350
|-1.96
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|TCS
|IT - Software
|-6.05
|-5600
|-1.97
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|-6.07
|-49600
|-1.97
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|-6.08
|-11600
|-1.98
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|-6.14
|-166850
|-1.99
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|-6.15
|-10400
|-2.00
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|-6.15
|-16500
|-2.00
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|-7.03
|-18900
|-2.28
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|-8.16
|-16800
|-2.65
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|86.70
|0
|28.24
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|13.91
|0
|4.52
