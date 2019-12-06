Samco Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Dir G

Exit Load %

: 25% of the units alloted may be redeemed without any exit load, on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units. Any redemption in excess of such limit in the first 12 months from the date of allotment shall be subject to the following exit load: i. 1% if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units; ii. Nil, if redeemed or switched out after completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of unit.