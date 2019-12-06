iifl-logo
Samco Flexi Cap Fund G

Samco Flexi Cap Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Samco Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Samco Flexi Cap Fund G

AMC

Samco Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

17-Jan-2022

Fund Manager

Umeshkumar Mehta

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

423.99

Samco Flexi Cap Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  9.5

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

2.00% if the investment is redeemed or switched out on or before 365 days from the date of allotment of units 1.00% if the investment is redeemed or switched out after 365 days but on or before 730 days from date of allotment of units. No Exit Load will be charged if investement is redeemed or switched out after 730 days from the date of allotment of units.

Samco Flexi Cap Fund G- NAV Chart

Samco Flexi Cap Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.55
7.1
-23.13
-22.7
-19.14
-2.36
-
-1.6
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Samco Flexi Cap Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Samco Flexi Cap Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Mazagon Dock75,800
Zensar Tech.2,17,500
Avanti Feeds1,57,917
Marico1,15,310

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Triveni Turbine2,60,000
Oracle Fin.Serv.16,600
Cams Services38,771
Nippon Life Ind.2,10,500

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityCaplin Point LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology6.4014900027.15
EquityCoforgeIT - Software5.763320024.44
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software5.5614980023.59
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense5.3792401822.75
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance4.448835818.84
EquitySwan EnergyDiversified4.4346000018.76
Equity360 ONECapital Markets3.9016550016.52
EquityCRISILFinance3.883750816.46
EquityeClerx ServicesCommercial Services & Supplies3.885800016.43
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels3.87404516.38
EquityC D S LCapital Markets3.8514750016.34
EquityMazagon DockIndustrial Manufacturing3.817580016.15
EquityZensar Tech.IT - Software3.7921750016.06
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.719330015.74
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software3.622897515.36
EquityGillette IndiaPersonal Products3.611940015.29
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables3.511067414.87
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.445860014.56
EquityMotil.Oswal.Fin.Capital Markets3.3324015814.13
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals3.077815813.02
EquityVentive HospitalLeisure Services3.0723328913.00
EquityAffle IndiaIT - Services2.818512011.91
EquityUTI AMCCapital Markets2.8112667111.91
EquityAvanti FeedsFood Products2.5815791710.93
EquityNewgen SoftwareIT - Software2.5111353910.63
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products1.631153106.92
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-0.6802.93
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.6702.78

Key information

Fund House:
Samco Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
06-Dec-2019
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,759.17
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Umeshkumar Mehta, Mr. Viraj Gandhi
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Ishwar Naik, Mr. Ashok Kacker, Mr. Jimeet Vipul Modi, Mr. Kanu H Doshi
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. C. Balasubramanian
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Sadath Ali Khan
Fund Manager/s:
Umeshkumar Mehta
Auditors:
S R Batiboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1003, A Naman Midtown, Sanapati Bapat Marg, Prabhadevi West, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022-41708999
Fax:
NA
Email:
info@samcomf.com
Website:
www.samcomf.com

