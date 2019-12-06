Samco Flexi Cap Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Samco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Samco Flexi Cap Fund G
AMC
: Samco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 17-Jan-2022
Fund Manager
: Umeshkumar Mehta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 423.99
Samco Flexi Cap Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.5
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 2.00% if the investment is redeemed or switched out on or before 365 days from the date of allotment of units 1.00% if the investment is redeemed or switched out after 365 days but on or before 730 days from date of allotment of units. No Exit Load will be charged if investement is redeemed or switched out after 730 days from the date of allotment of units.
Samco Flexi Cap Fund G- NAV Chart
Samco Flexi Cap Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.55
7.1
-23.13
-22.7
-19.14
-2.36
-
-1.6
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Samco Flexi Cap Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Samco Flexi Cap Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Caplin Point Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|6.40
|149000
|27.15
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|5.76
|33200
|24.44
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|5.56
|149800
|23.59
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|5.37
|924018
|22.75
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|4.44
|88358
|18.84
|Equity
|Swan Energy
|Diversified
|4.43
|460000
|18.76
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|3.90
|165500
|16.52
|Equity
|CRISIL
|Finance
|3.88
|37508
|16.46
|Equity
|eClerx Services
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|3.88
|58000
|16.43
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|3.87
|4045
|16.38
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|3.85
|147500
|16.34
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|3.81
|75800
|16.15
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|3.79
|217500
|16.06
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.71
|93300
|15.74
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|3.62
|28975
|15.36
|Equity
|Gillette India
|Personal Products
|3.61
|19400
|15.29
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|3.51
|10674
|14.87
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.44
|58600
|14.56
|Equity
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|Capital Markets
|3.33
|240158
|14.13
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|3.07
|78158
|13.02
|Equity
|Ventive Hospital
|Leisure Services
|3.07
|233289
|13.00
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|2.81
|85120
|11.91
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|2.81
|126671
|11.91
|Equity
|Avanti Feeds
|Food Products
|2.58
|157917
|10.93
|Equity
|Newgen Software
|IT - Software
|2.51
|113539
|10.63
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.63
|115310
|6.92
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.68
|0
|2.93
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.67
|0
|2.78
