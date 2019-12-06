Samco Large Cap Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Samco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Samco Large Cap Fund Direct G
AMC
: Samco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 05-Mar-2025
Fund Manager
: Nirali Bhansali
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Samco Large Cap Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.89
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 10% of units can be redeemed without an exit load within 12 months of allotment. Any redemption in excess of such limit in the first 12 months will incur 1% exit load. No exit load. If redeemed or switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment of unit.
Samco Large Cap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Samco Large Cap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-1
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Samco Large Cap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Samco Large Cap Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
