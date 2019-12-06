iifl-logo
Samco Large Cap Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Samco Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AMC

Samco Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

05-Mar-2025

Fund Manager

Nirali Bhansali

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

Samco Large Cap Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  9.89

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

10% of units can be redeemed without an exit load within 12 months of allotment. Any redemption in excess of such limit in the first 12 months will incur 1% exit load. No exit load. If redeemed or switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment of unit.

Samco Large Cap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Samco Large Cap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-1
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Samco Large Cap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Samco Large Cap Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

No Records Found

Key information

Fund House:
Samco Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
06-Dec-2019
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,759.17
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Umeshkumar Mehta, Mr. Viraj Gandhi
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Ishwar Naik, Mr. Ashok Kacker, Mr. Jimeet Vipul Modi, Mr. Kanu H Doshi
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. C. Balasubramanian
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Sadath Ali Khan
Fund Manager/s:
Nirali Bhansali
Auditors:
S R Batiboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1003, A Naman Midtown, Sanapati Bapat Marg, Prabhadevi West, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022-41708999
Fax:
NA
Email:
info@samcomf.com
Website:
www.samcomf.com

