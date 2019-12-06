iifl-logo
Samco Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G

Samco Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Samco Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Samco Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G

AMC

Samco Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

04-Dec-2024

Fund Manager

Nirali Bhansali

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

210.96

Samco Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.91

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

10% of units can be redeemed without an exit load within 12 months of allotment. Any redemption in excess of such limit in the first 12 months will incur 1% exit load. No exit load, if redeemed or switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment of unit.

Samco Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Samco Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
1.48
3.9
8.12
-
-
-
-
9.1
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

Samco Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Samco Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Ventive Hospital32,683

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.2819412.70
EquityCoforgeIT - Software1.0429842.19
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software0.9337041.96
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance0.9391941.96
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software0.7119361.50
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services0.56180891.18
EquityPetronet LNGGas0.50371021.05
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.4123870.86
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.3930100.81
EquityCams ServicesCapital Markets0.2315760.49
EquityUnimech Aero.Aerospace & Defense0.0612870.11
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels0.02100.04
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.022430.04
EquityCRISILFinance0.01610.02
EquityBoschAuto Components0.0180.02
EquityC D S LCapital Markets0.011580.01
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing0.00150.01
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.00190.01
EquityTrentRetailing0.00170.00
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.0070.00
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.00100.00
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.00100.00
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.00160.00
EquityShriram FinanceFinance0.00650.00
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.00110.00
EquityPfizerPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0080.00
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.00170.00
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.00190.00
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services0.00120.00
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products0.0040.00
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.00100.00
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.0050.00
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.0060.00
EquityICICI SecuritiesCapital Markets0.00140.00
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.0030.00
EquityGillette IndiaPersonal Products0.0010.00
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables0.0040.00
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.00220.00
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.00120.00
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products9.4880.00
EquityNTPCPower9.4850.00
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense4.7460.00
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components4.7460.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-11.90250000025.09
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureCams ServicesCapital Markets-0.22-1500-0.47
Derivatives - Stock FutureHDFC AMCCapital Markets-0.39-2250-0.81
Derivatives - Stock FutureCummins IndiaIndustrial Products-0.39-3000-0.82
Derivatives - Stock FuturePetronet LNGGas-0.48-36000-1.02
Derivatives - Stock FutureSyngene Intl.Healthcare Services-0.56-18000-1.18
Derivatives - Stock FutureOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software-0.70-1900-1.47
Derivatives - Stock FuturePersistent SysIT - Software-0.90-3600-1.90
Derivatives - Stock FutureMuthoot FinanceFinance-0.92-9075-1.94
Derivatives - Stock FutureCoforgeIT - Software-1.02-2925-2.15
Derivatives - Stock FutureDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables-1.24-1900-2.61
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsNippon India ETF Gold BeES-/-26.17776578555.21
Indian Mutual FundsDSP Gold ETF-/-15.56394002032.82
Indian Mutual FundsHDFC Gold ETF-/-14.74424976131.09
Indian Mutual FundsICICI Gold ETF-/-9.03259000019.04
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-12.74026.87
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-9.57020.14

Key information

Fund House:
Samco Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
06-Dec-2019
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,759.17
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Umeshkumar Mehta, Mr. Viraj Gandhi
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Ishwar Naik, Mr. Ashok Kacker, Mr. Jimeet Vipul Modi, Mr. Kanu H Doshi
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. C. Balasubramanian
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Sadath Ali Khan
Fund Manager/s:
Nirali Bhansali
Auditors:
S R Batiboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1003, A Naman Midtown, Sanapati Bapat Marg, Prabhadevi West, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022-41708999
Fax:
NA
Email:
info@samcomf.com
Website:
www.samcomf.com

