Samco Multi Cap Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Samco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Samco Multi Cap Fund Regular G
AMC
: Samco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 10-Oct-2024
Fund Manager
: Umeshkumar Mehta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 332.05
Samco Multi Cap Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.99
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 10% of units can be redeemed without an exit load within 12 months of allotment. Any redemption in excess of such limit in the first 12 months will incur 1% exit load. No exit load, if redeemed or switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment of unit.
Samco Multi Cap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Samco Multi Cap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.55
2.74
-7.79
-
-
-
-
-10.1
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Samco Multi Cap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Samco Multi Cap Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Ventive Hospital
|Leisure Services
|2.61
|155503
|8.66
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.79
|13245
|5.93
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.63
|9900
|5.42
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.63
|34547
|5.42
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.63
|25339
|5.40
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.62
|14806
|5.37
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.60
|19544
|5.31
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.59
|3800
|5.29
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.58
|1975
|5.24
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|1.56
|183209
|5.19
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.55
|7370
|5.15
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.55
|130000
|5.13
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.54
|23050
|5.12
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|1.53
|6900
|5.07
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.53
|6409
|5.06
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.49
|16800
|4.95
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|1.48
|9293
|4.92
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.48
|5750
|4.90
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.48
|81600
|4.90
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.48
|10100
|4.90
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.47
|18850
|4.87
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.47
|26000
|4.86
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.45
|74000
|4.82
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.44
|6175
|4.79
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.44
|402050
|4.76
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.42
|29600
|4.71
|Equity
|Avanti Feeds
|Food Products
|1.35
|64554
|4.47
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|1.32
|43842
|4.37
|Equity
|ICICI Securities
|Capital Markets
|1.21
|49932
|4.00
|Equity
|Balkrishna Inds
|Auto Components
|1.21
|15300
|4.00
|Equity
|Caplin Point Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.19
|21751
|3.96
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|1.15
|27180
|3.80
|Equity
|Sumitomo Chemi.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.12
|80799
|3.72
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.04
|156000
|3.46
|Equity
|Godawari Power
|Industrial Products
|1.03
|220072
|3.42
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.03
|9250
|3.40
|Equity
|Pfizer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.00
|8214
|3.32
|Equity
|Gillette India
|Personal Products
|0.99
|4148
|3.27
|Equity
|eClerx Services
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.93
|11046
|3.13
|Equity
|Action Const.Eq.
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.88
|27949
|2.93
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.88
|31076
|2.92
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|0.88
|106882
|2.90
|Equity
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|Capital Markets
|0.82
|46373
|2.72
|Equity
|Apar Inds.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.82
|4677
|2.71
|Equity
|BLS Internat.
|Leisure Services
|0.81
|79093
|2.68
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|0.79
|8369
|2.63
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|0.78
|23478
|2.60
|Equity
|Praj Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.78
|53185
|2.59
|Equity
|Triveni Turbine
|Electrical Equipment
|0.75
|51359
|2.49
|Equity
|Newgen Software
|IT - Software
|0.71
|25249
|2.36
|Equity
|Health.Global
|Healthcare Services
|0.54
|36000
|1.80
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.02
|313
|0.05
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|-1.02
|-9150
|-3.38
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|-1.05
|-156000
|-3.47
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Balkrishna Inds
|Auto Components
|-1.20
|-15300
|-3.99
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-1.42
|-29400
|-4.71
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|-1.44
|-401150
|-4.77
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|-1.44
|-6150
|-4.78
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|-1.45
|-9100
|-4.80
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|-1.46
|-74000
|-4.85
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|M & M
|Automobiles
|-1.47
|-18725
|-4.87
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|-1.47
|-26000
|-4.89
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Trent
|Retailing
|-1.48
|-10100
|-4.91
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|-1.48
|-81600
|-4.92
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|-1.49
|-5750
|-4.93
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-1.49
|-16750
|-4.95
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|-1.52
|-6825
|-5.03
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|-1.53
|-6375
|-5.06
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|-1.53
|-22750
|-5.08
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|-1.55
|-7350
|-5.15
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|-1.55
|-129950
|-5.15
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|-1.57
|-183000
|-5.20
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|-1.58
|-3800
|-5.23
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|-1.59
|-1975
|-5.27
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|-1.61
|-19500
|-5.33
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|-1.61
|-14700
|-5.35
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|-1.63
|-34200
|-5.40
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|-1.63
|-25300
|-5.40
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|-1.64
|-9900
|-5.44
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|-1.78
|-13200
|-5.92
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|7.52
|2500000
|24.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|7.44
|2500000
|24.70
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|45.70
|0
|151.69
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|15.94
|0
|52.94
