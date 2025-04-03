iifl-logo
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G

SBI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

SBI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

SBI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G

AMC

SBI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

12-Aug-2021

Fund Manager

Dinesh Balachandran

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

32529.55

SBI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  15.1907

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out upto 10% of the units (the limit) purchased or switched on or before 1 year from the date o allotment. 1% - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out in excess of the limit on or before 1 year from the date of allotment Nil - If units purchasd or switched in from anoter scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment

SBI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

SBI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.14
3.72
-0.35
-1.32
7.17
13.27
-
12.34
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

SBI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

SBI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Coforge1,875

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Shriram Finance6,42,750
Vedanta1,35,700
Apollo Hospitals7,000
Exide Inds.61,200
Trent3,300
Asian Paints5,600
Indian Hotels Co6,000
Ambuja Cements1,800

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.95111816271,937.10
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.46120850421,450.32
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.2867912001,066.35
EquityGAIL (India)Gas2.7356946016888.58
EquityAxis BankBanks2.578231612835.96
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software2.094320701680.53
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals2.0047502730651.73
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.924203887625.47
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.902385234616.60
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.831877250593.93
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.6813866820547.73
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.682863600544.92
EquityTorrent PowerPower1.594090223516.57
EquityI O C LPetroleum Products1.5444040307499.81
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.513076599490.17
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.446823709470.01
EquityCESCPower1.3734000000444.68
EquityAshok LeylandAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles1.1918247500388.56
EquityDLFRealty1.155902050375.10
EquityICICI BankBanks1.123021021363.76
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.995185385321.83
EquityTCSIT - Software0.95887712309.21
EquityBioconPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.9310021205303.09
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.922136949300.77
EquityPunjab Natl.BankBanks0.9234288000299.64
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.892246700288.57
EquityPetronet LNGGas0.8710027000284.06
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.855590000275.75
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.82594750266.28
EquityO N G COil0.7310577500238.25
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance0.734309217237.69
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.731082700237.13
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.709079200227.75
Foreign EquityCognizant Technology Solutions CorporationIT - Services0.63282000205.38
EquityWiproIT - Software0.617177698199.28
EquityTata Power Co.Power0.605790150196.40
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components0.593880000191.63
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance0.552418084179.05
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.54651200176.99
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.54147900176.67
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.537310800173.48
EquityCarborundum Uni.Industrial Products0.401578981131.31
EquityGateway DistriTransport Services0.3921008663125.79
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.38734860124.26
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.371901200120.60
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.37631975120.36
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.31441543101.84
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services0.31400000099.94
EquityBajaj FinservFinance0.2950709094.94
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.2617959083.44
EquityInfosysIT - Software0.2548869082.47
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance0.238773074.83
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services0.22114018771.11
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.2122522569.30
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.218557567.62
EquityGo Fashion (I)Retailing0.2092627465.71
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.1944062563.03
EquityAditya Birla CapFinance0.18383400059.93
EquityACCCement & Cement Products0.1832500059.10
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.18181560058.70
EquityCanara BankBanks0.17702000056.79
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.175460055.30
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.15165847548.71
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.1548800048.31
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.1412360744.84
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.14119595044.17
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.13214695042.30
EquityNTPCPower0.13133350041.53
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals0.1137530035.67
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals0.0934125029.21
EquityFederal BankBanks0.09157500027.97
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.075970021.97
EquityREC LtdFinance0.0654600019.67
EquityVodafone IdeaTelecom - Services0.062552000019.26
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment0.0594762516.97
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.0462200013.81
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining0.04186300011.64
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products0.0311536811.11
EquityBandhan BankBanks0.0376440010.79
EquityLIC Housing Fin.Finance0.032000009.93
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.033025469.71
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products0.03850008.54
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products0.031404008.43
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.021221007.42
EquityIndian Energy ExCapital Markets0.023150004.91
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.012689834.40
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.01135004.16
EquityS A I LFerrous Metals0.013400003.57
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.01319003.37
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables0.01135001.91
EquityCoforgeIT - Software0.0018751.38
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology8.572500.02
Debt Investments
Debt - OtherCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance1.8854000610.84
Corporate DebtsCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-1.2339500400.38
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-1.1637500377.27
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.0735000349.52
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-0.9330000303.64
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-0.7625000247.76
Corporate DebtsICICI Pru Life-/-0.7524500242.77
Corporate DebtsGodrej Propert.-/-0.6822500225.42
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.632000205.76
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.6320000203.42
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-0.6220000202.92
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.6220000200.23
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-0.6220000200.15
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.6120000199.87
Corporate DebtsSt Bk of India-/-0.61200199.79
Corporate DebtsMindspace Busine-/-0.5819000190.27
Corporate DebtsMahindra Rural-/-0.4715000152.11
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-0.4615000149.94
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.46150149.91
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.461500148.89
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.391250126.35
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.371000119.99
Corporate DebtsTorrent Power-/-0.3110000102.37
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.3110000100.55
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-0.23750075.57
Corporate DebtsTorrent Power-/-0.16500051.33
Corporate DebtsTata Comm-/-0.15500050.06
Corporate DebtsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.15500049.99
Corporate DebtsBank of Baroda-/-0.155049.61
Corporate DebtsTorrent Power-/-0.08250025.66
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-2.3675000000768.43
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-2.2270000000720.59
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-1.5750000000510.93
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-1.1035000000358.56
Govt. SecuritiesBihar 2037-/-0.7725000000250.00
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.6320000000203.33
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.3110000000102.46
Derivative Investments
DerivativesMargin amount for Derivative-/-0.07022.50
Money Market Investments
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-0.15100048.81
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.15100049.89
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.520493.21
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.660196.37

Key information

Fund House:
SBI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
07-Feb-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,16,707.64
Trustee/s:
Sandra Martyres, Bharati Rao, Smt. Manju Agarwal, SBI Mutual Fund Trustee C, Richard Mendonca, Mr. Dhruv Prakash
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Nand Kishore
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Om Prakash Gahrotra, Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri, Mrs. Madhu Dubhashi
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Dinesh Balachandran
Auditors:
Sudit K Parekh & Co, M/S Chandabhoy&Jassoobhoy

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9th Floor,Crescenzo, C-39&39, G Block, Bandra kurla complex, Bandra (east), Mumbai-400 051.
Contact Nos:
022-61793000
Fax:
022-67425687
Email:
customer.delight@sbimf.com
Website:
www.sbimf.com

