SBI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 12-Aug-2021
Fund Manager
: Dinesh Balachandran
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 32529.55
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.191
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out upto 10% of the units (the limit) purchased or switched on or before 1 year from the date o allotment. 1% - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out in excess of the limit on or before 1 year from the date of allotment Nil - If units purchasd or switched in from anoter scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.14
3.72
-0.35
-1.32
7.17
13.27
-
12.34
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.95
|11181627
|1,937.10
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.46
|12085042
|1,450.32
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.28
|6791200
|1,066.35
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|2.73
|56946016
|888.58
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.57
|8231612
|835.96
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|2.09
|4320701
|680.53
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.00
|47502730
|651.73
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.92
|4203887
|625.47
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.90
|2385234
|616.60
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.83
|1877250
|593.93
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.68
|13866820
|547.73
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.68
|2863600
|544.92
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|1.59
|4090223
|516.57
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.54
|44040307
|499.81
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.51
|3076599
|490.17
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.44
|6823709
|470.01
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|1.37
|34000000
|444.68
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.19
|18247500
|388.56
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|1.15
|5902050
|375.10
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|1.12
|3021021
|363.76
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.99
|5185385
|321.83
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.95
|887712
|309.21
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.93
|10021205
|303.09
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.92
|2136949
|300.77
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|0.92
|34288000
|299.64
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.89
|2246700
|288.57
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|0.87
|10027000
|284.06
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.85
|5590000
|275.75
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.82
|594750
|266.28
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.73
|10577500
|238.25
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.73
|4309217
|237.69
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.73
|1082700
|237.13
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.70
|9079200
|227.75
|Foreign Equity
|Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
|IT - Services
|0.63
|282000
|205.38
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|0.61
|7177698
|199.28
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.60
|5790150
|196.40
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|0.59
|3880000
|191.63
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|0.55
|2418084
|179.05
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.54
|651200
|176.99
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.54
|147900
|176.67
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.53
|7310800
|173.48
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.40
|1578981
|131.31
|Equity
|Gateway Distri
|Transport Services
|0.39
|21008663
|125.79
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.38
|734860
|124.26
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.37
|1901200
|120.60
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.37
|631975
|120.36
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.31
|441543
|101.84
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|0.31
|4000000
|99.94
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.29
|507090
|94.94
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.26
|179590
|83.44
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|0.25
|488690
|82.47
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.23
|87730
|74.83
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.22
|1140187
|71.11
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.21
|225225
|69.30
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.21
|85575
|67.62
|Equity
|Go Fashion (I)
|Retailing
|0.20
|926274
|65.71
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.19
|440625
|63.03
|Equity
|Aditya Birla Cap
|Finance
|0.18
|3834000
|59.93
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.18
|325000
|59.10
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.18
|1815600
|58.70
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|0.17
|7020000
|56.79
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.17
|54600
|55.30
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.15
|1658475
|48.71
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.15
|488000
|48.31
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.14
|123607
|44.84
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.14
|1195950
|44.17
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.13
|2146950
|42.30
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.13
|1333500
|41.53
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.11
|375300
|35.67
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.09
|341250
|29.21
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.09
|1575000
|27.97
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.07
|59700
|21.97
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.06
|546000
|19.67
|Equity
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|0.06
|25520000
|19.26
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|0.05
|947625
|16.97
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.04
|622000
|13.81
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|0.04
|1863000
|11.64
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.03
|115368
|11.11
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|0.03
|764400
|10.79
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|0.03
|200000
|9.93
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.03
|302546
|9.71
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.03
|85000
|8.54
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.03
|140400
|8.43
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.02
|122100
|7.42
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|0.02
|315000
|4.91
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.01
|268983
|4.40
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.01
|13500
|4.16
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|0.01
|340000
|3.57
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.01
|31900
|3.37
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|0.01
|13500
|1.91
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.00
|1875
|1.38
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|8.57
|250
|0.02
|Debt Investments
|Debt - Other
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.88
|54000
|610.84
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|1.23
|39500
|400.38
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.16
|37500
|377.27
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.07
|35000
|349.52
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.93
|30000
|303.64
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|0.76
|25000
|247.76
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Pru Life
|-/-
|0.75
|24500
|242.77
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.68
|22500
|225.42
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.63
|2000
|205.76
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.63
|20000
|203.42
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.62
|20000
|202.92
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.62
|20000
|200.23
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.62
|20000
|200.15
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.61
|20000
|199.87
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.61
|200
|199.79
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.58
|19000
|190.27
|Corporate Debts
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|0.47
|15000
|152.11
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.46
|15000
|149.94
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.46
|150
|149.91
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.46
|1500
|148.89
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.39
|1250
|126.35
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.37
|1000
|119.99
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.31
|10000
|102.37
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.31
|10000
|100.55
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.23
|7500
|75.57
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.16
|5000
|51.33
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Comm
|-/-
|0.15
|5000
|50.06
|Corporate Debts
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.15
|5000
|49.99
|Corporate Debts
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.15
|50
|49.61
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.08
|2500
|25.66
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|2.36
|75000000
|768.43
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|2.22
|70000000
|720.59
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|1.57
|50000000
|510.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|1.10
|35000000
|358.56
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2037
|-/-
|0.77
|25000000
|250.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.63
|20000000
|203.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.31
|10000000
|102.46
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Margin amount for Derivative
|-/-
|0.07
|0
|22.50
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.15
|1000
|48.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.15
|1000
|49.89
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.52
|0
|493.21
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.66
|0
|196.37
