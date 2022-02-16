SBI Banking and PSU Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Banking and PSU Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 05-Feb-2014
Fund Manager
: Rajeev Radhakrishnan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3873.7
SBI Banking and PSU Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1293.0401
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.50% If redeemed/switched out within 6 months from the date of allotment. Nil if redeemed/switched out after 6 months from the date of allotment.
SBI Banking and PSU Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
SBI Banking and PSU Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.25
1.37
1.59
1.98
3.82
4.26
5.07
7.08
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
SBI Banking and PSU Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
SBI Banking and PSU Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|5.42
|23000
|209.30
|Corporate Debts
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|5.33
|20400
|205.91
|Corporate Debts
|NABFID
|-/-
|4.68
|18000
|180.56
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|4.54
|17500
|175.45
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.89
|150
|150.17
|Corporate Debts
|GAIL (India)
|-/-
|3.88
|1500
|149.95
|Corporate Debts
|National High
|-/-
|3.10
|25000
|119.77
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.60
|10000
|100.35
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|2.59
|10000
|100.11
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.59
|10000
|99.84
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.57
|10000
|99.23
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.50
|1000
|96.49
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.34
|9000
|90.33
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.95
|7500
|75.30
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|1.80
|68
|69.66
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.71
|650
|66.15
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.68
|650
|64.93
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.41
|550
|54.62
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.30
|5000
|50.23
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.30
|50
|50.22
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.30
|5000
|50.21
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.29
|5000
|49.98
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.29
|500
|49.98
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.29
|500
|49.95
|Corporate Debts
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.03
|400
|39.75
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.91
|3500
|35.24
|Corporate Debts
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|0.91
|350
|35.06
|Corporate Debts
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.86
|1650
|33.05
|Corporate Debts
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.65
|1250
|25.08
|Corporate Debts
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|0.65
|250
|25.04
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.64
|2500
|24.89
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.64
|2500
|24.86
|Corporate Debts
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.63
|25
|24.47
|Corporate Debts
|M T N L
|-/-
|0.17
|67
|6.63
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.13
|40
|5.19
|Corporate Debts
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.05
|100
|2.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|15.12
|58000000
|583.79
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2032
|-/-
|2.34
|8996600
|90.40
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2037
|-/-
|1.30
|5000000
|50.10
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2030
|-/-
|1.30
|4999200
|50.03
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2030
|-/-
|1.29
|5000000
|49.96
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Equitas Sma. Fin
|-/-
|1.82
|1500
|70.44
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.23
|1000
|47.32
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.00
|0
|114.81
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.62
|0
|101.15
