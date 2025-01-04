iifl-logo
SBI BSE PSU Bank Index Fund Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

SBI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

SBI BSE PSU Bank Index Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

SBI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Index

Launch Date

17-Mar-2025

Fund Manager

Viral Chhadva

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

SBI BSE PSU Bank Index Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.3398

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

For exit on or before 15 days from the date of allotment 0.25% For exit after 15 days from the date of allotment Nil

SBI BSE PSU Bank Index Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

SBI BSE PSU Bank Index Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2.65
Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36

SBI BSE PSU Bank Index Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

SBI BSE PSU Bank Index Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

Fund Holdings

Key information

Fund House:
SBI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
07-Feb-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,16,707.64
Trustee/s:
Sandra Martyres, Bharati Rao, Smt. Manju Agarwal, SBI Mutual Fund Trustee C, Richard Mendonca, Mr. Dhruv Prakash
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Nand Kishore
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Om Prakash Gahrotra, Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri, Mrs. Madhu Dubhashi
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Viral Chhadva
Auditors:
Sudit K Parekh & Co, M/S Chandabhoy&Jassoobhoy

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9th Floor,Crescenzo, C-39&39, G Block, Bandra kurla complex, Bandra (east), Mumbai-400 051.
Contact Nos:
022-61793000
Fax:
022-67425687
Email:
customer.delight@sbimf.com
Website:
www.sbimf.com

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

