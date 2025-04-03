SBI BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 18-May-2023
Fund Manager
: Raviprakash Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 238.38
Invest wise with Expert advice
SBI BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.3623
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL.
Exit Load %
: For exit within 15 Days from the date of allotment 0.20%. For exit after 15 Days from the date of allotment - NIL.
SBI BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
SBI BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.7
4.34
-3.66
-7.45
3.95
-
-
12.09
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
SBI BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI BSE Sensex Index Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|15.42
|212385
|36.76
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.99
|198030
|23.82
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.56
|189918
|22.78
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|7.18
|101392
|17.11
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.95
|75124
|11.79
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.36
|32806
|10.38
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.30
|259837
|10.25
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.16
|28436
|9.90
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.41
|79902
|8.11
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.29
|41297
|7.84
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.11
|107714
|7.41
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.80
|7817
|6.67
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.69
|24782
|6.40
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.30
|25061
|5.49
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.03
|30307
|4.83
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.96
|29706
|4.67
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.86
|3709
|4.43
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.77
|190529
|4.22
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.74
|133365
|4.14
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.53
|58893
|3.65
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.51
|11713
|3.60
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.35
|127918
|3.20
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.34
|3158
|3.19
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.33
|231257
|3.17
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.20
|15237
|2.85
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.16
|12655
|2.75
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.11
|17849
|2.65
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.93
|20614
|2.20
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.92
|10013
|2.19
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.77
|18582
|1.83
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.15
|0
|0.36
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.18
|0
|-0.41
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement