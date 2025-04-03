SBI Corporate Bond Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Corporate Bond Fund Regular G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 16-Jan-2019
Fund Manager
: Rajeev Radhakrishnan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 20671.63
SBI Corporate Bond Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.2364
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - For exit on or before 6 months from the date of allotment Nil - For exit after 6 months from the date of allotment
SBI Corporate Bond Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
SBI Corporate Bond Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.69
1.76
2.83
4.41
8.8
6.57
6.33
7.06
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
SBI Corporate Bond Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Corporate Bond Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.90
|102000
|1,024.75
|Corporate Debts
|Larsen & Toubro
|-/-
|4.04
|85000
|844.01
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Comm
|-/-
|3.11
|65000
|650.14
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|2.96
|626
|619.33
|Corporate Debts
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|2.91
|60100
|609.08
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.51
|52500
|524.19
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|2.42
|50000
|505.08
|Corporate Debts
|L&T Metro Rail
|-/-
|2.02
|4240
|422.76
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|1.82
|37500
|380.55
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|1.80
|3800
|375.48
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.75
|3650
|366.09
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|1.69
|35000
|352.84
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|1.66
|34500
|346.53
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|1.54
|32000
|320.85
|Corporate Debts
|National High
|-/-
|1.48
|60000
|308.29
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|1.43
|30000
|297.90
|Corporate Debts
|Larsen & Toubro
|-/-
|1.33
|2700
|277.11
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.32
|27500
|275.10
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.25
|26000
|261.07
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|1.20
|25000
|251.63
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|1.20
|2500
|250.89
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.19
|25000
|249.53
|Corporate Debts
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|1.19
|25000
|248.47
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.12
|23500
|234.36
|Corporate Debts
|Highways Infra.
|-/-
|1.08
|22500
|226.60
|Corporate Debts
|Mahindra Rural
|-/-
|1.08
|22500
|225.04
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.08
|2250
|224.93
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|1.08
|2160
|224.91
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|1.00
|21000
|209.57
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.97
|20000
|201.91
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.96
|20000
|200.40
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.96
|2000
|200.30
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.95
|20000
|199.44
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.95
|20000
|198.47
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.91
|19000
|191.06
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.82
|1750
|171.74
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.82
|1750
|170.86
|Corporate Debts
|Highways Infra.
|-/-
|0.82
|1750
|170.85
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.77
|1600
|160.44
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.74
|1550
|155.22
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.72
|150
|150.17
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.70
|1450
|145.25
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.65
|15000
|136.50
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.65
|13500
|135.32
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.64
|13500
|134.26
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.63
|13000
|131.41
|Corporate Debts
|Toyota Financial
|-/-
|0.60
|12500
|125.03
|Corporate Debts
|M T N L
|-/-
|0.58
|1211
|120.33
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.50
|10500
|105.31
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.50
|1050
|104.76
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.48
|1000
|100.66
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.48
|10000
|100.51
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.48
|1000
|100.41
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.48
|10000
|100.18
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.48
|10000
|100.11
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.43
|9000
|90.22
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.38
|800
|79.89
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.37
|800
|76.62
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.36
|7500
|75.61
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.36
|7500
|75.40
|Corporate Debts
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|0.36
|7500
|75.34
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.29
|6000
|59.97
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.29
|600
|59.95
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.25
|550
|52.61
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.24
|5000
|50.47
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.24
|5000
|50.17
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.24
|5000
|50.10
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.24
|5000
|50.09
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.24
|5000
|50.03
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.24
|5000
|50.02
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG India
|-/-
|0.24
|5000
|49.99
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.24
|5000
|49.93
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.24
|5000
|49.88
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.24
|5000
|49.86
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.24
|500
|49.77
|Corporate Debts
|Bharat Sanchar
|-/-
|0.21
|455
|43.99
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.17
|350
|36.17
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.15
|300
|31.00
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.12
|250
|25.10
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.12
|250
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|John Dere FIN(I)
|-/-
|0.12
|250
|24.86
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|0.04
|80
|7.83
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.02
|500
|5.05
|Corporate Debts
|M T N L
|-/-
|0.00
|30
|0.29
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|9.31
|193200000
|1,944.63
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2033
|-/-
|1.44
|30000000
|300.48
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2030
|-/-
|1.44
|30000000
|300.24
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2037
|-/-
|1.34
|28033000
|280.89
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2032
|-/-
|0.96
|20000000
|200.97
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|0.24
|5000000
|50.38
|Govt. Securities
|Jharkhand 2030
|-/-
|0.02
|419300
|4.28
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.36
|6000
|283.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.90
|4000
|189.00
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.90
|4000
|188.89
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.95
|0
|407.15
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.79
|0
|377.09
