SBI Corporate Bond Fund Regular G

SBI Corporate Bond Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

SBI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

SBI Corporate Bond Fund Regular G

AMC

SBI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Short Term Income Funds

Launch Date

16-Jan-2019

Fund Manager

Rajeev Radhakrishnan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

20671.63

SBI Corporate Bond Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  15.2364

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - For exit on or before 6 months from the date of allotment Nil - For exit after 6 months from the date of allotment

SBI Corporate Bond Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

SBI Corporate Bond Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.69
1.76
2.83
4.41
8.8
6.57
6.33
7.06
Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02

SBI Corporate Bond Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

SBI Corporate Bond Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-4.901020001,024.75
Corporate DebtsLarsen & Toubro-/-4.0485000844.01
Corporate DebtsTata Comm-/-3.1165000650.14
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2-/-2.96626619.33
Corporate DebtsPipeline Infra-/-2.9160100609.08
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-2.5152500524.19
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-2.4250000505.08
Corporate DebtsL&T Metro Rail-/-2.024240422.76
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-1.8237500380.55
Corporate DebtsSikka Ports-/-1.803800375.48
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.753650366.09
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-1.6935000352.84
Corporate DebtsSundaram Finance-/-1.6634500346.53
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-1.5432000320.85
Corporate DebtsNational High-/-1.4860000308.29
Corporate DebtsMindspace Busine-/-1.4330000297.90
Corporate DebtsLarsen & Toubro-/-1.332700277.11
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.3227500275.10
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-1.2526000261.07
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-1.2025000251.63
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-1.202500250.89
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.1925000249.53
Corporate DebtsNHPC Ltd-/-1.1925000248.47
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.1223500234.36
Corporate DebtsHighways Infra.-/-1.0822500226.60
Corporate DebtsMahindra Rural-/-1.0822500225.04
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-1.082250224.93
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-1.082160224.91
Corporate DebtsSundaram Finance-/-1.0021000209.57
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-0.9720000201.91
Corporate DebtsSundaram Home-/-0.9620000200.40
Corporate DebtsSikka Ports-/-0.962000200.30
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-0.9520000199.44
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.9520000198.47
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.9119000191.06
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.821750171.74
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.821750170.86
Corporate DebtsHighways Infra.-/-0.821750170.85
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.771600160.44
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.741550155.22
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.72150150.17
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.701450145.25
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-0.6515000136.50
Corporate DebtsMindspace Busine-/-0.6513500135.32
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.6413500134.26
Corporate DebtsMindspace Busine-/-0.6313000131.41
Corporate DebtsToyota Financial-/-0.6012500125.03
Corporate DebtsM T N L-/-0.581211120.33
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.5010500105.31
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-0.501050104.76
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.481000100.66
Corporate DebtsSMFG India-/-0.4810000100.51
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.481000100.41
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.4810000100.18
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.4810000100.11
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-0.43900090.22
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-0.3880079.89
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.3780076.62
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-0.36750075.61
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.36750075.40
Corporate DebtsPipeline Infra-/-0.36750075.34
Corporate DebtsSundaram Home-/-0.29600059.97
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-0.2960059.95
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.2555052.61
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.24500050.47
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.24500050.17
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.24500050.10
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.24500050.09
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.24500050.03
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.24500050.02
Corporate DebtsSMFG India-/-0.24500049.99
Corporate DebtsSundaram Home-/-0.24500049.93
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.24500049.88
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.24500049.86
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.2450049.77
Corporate DebtsBharat Sanchar-/-0.2145543.99
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.1735036.17
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.1530031.00
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.1225025.10
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.1225024.97
Corporate DebtsJohn Dere FIN(I)-/-0.1225024.86
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-0.04807.83
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.025005.05
Corporate DebtsM T N L-/-0.00300.29
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-9.311932000001,944.63
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2033-/-1.4430000000300.48
Govt. SecuritiesChhattisgarh 2030-/-1.4430000000300.24
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2037-/-1.3428033000280.89
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2032-/-0.9620000000200.97
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-0.24500000050.38
Govt. SecuritiesJharkhand 2030-/-0.024193004.28
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.366000283.47
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.904000189.00
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.904000188.89
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.950407.15
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.790377.09

Key information

Fund House:
SBI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
07-Feb-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,16,707.64
Trustee/s:
Sandra Martyres, Bharati Rao, Smt. Manju Agarwal, SBI Mutual Fund Trustee C, Richard Mendonca, Mr. Dhruv Prakash
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Nand Kishore
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Om Prakash Gahrotra, Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri, Mrs. Madhu Dubhashi
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Rajeev Radhakrishnan
Auditors:
Sudit K Parekh & Co, M/S Chandabhoy&Jassoobhoy

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9th Floor,Crescenzo, C-39&39, G Block, Bandra kurla complex, Bandra (east), Mumbai-400 051.
Contact Nos:
022-61793000
Fax:
022-67425687
Email:
customer.delight@sbimf.com
Website:
www.sbimf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

