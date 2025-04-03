SBI CPSE Bond Plus SDL Sep 2026 50 50 Index Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI CPSE Bond Plus SDL Sep 2026 50 50 Index Fund IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 03-Jan-2022
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 9296.59
SBI CPSE Bond Plus SDL Sep 2026 50 50 Index Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.0097
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL.
Exit Load %
: For exit within 30 Days from the date of allotment 0.15%. For exit after 30 Days from the date of allotment - NIL.
SBI CPSE Bond Plus SDL Sep 2026 50 50 Index Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI CPSE Bond Plus SDL Sep 2026 50 50 Index Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.35
1
2.16
3.77
7.89
5.84
-
5.87
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
SBI CPSE Bond Plus SDL Sep 2026 50 50 Index Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI CPSE Bond Plus SDL Sep 2026 50 50 Index Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|7.24
|67450
|672.89
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|5.36
|5000
|497.94
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|5.20
|48500
|483.52
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|5.04
|46900
|467.99
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|4.06
|3800
|377.42
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.74
|3550
|347.46
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.29
|3050
|305.85
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.83
|17000
|169.83
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.71
|1600
|159.14
|Corporate Debts
|NTPC
|-/-
|1.47
|13700
|136.66
|Corporate Debts
|NTPC
|-/-
|1.02
|950
|94.94
|Corporate Debts
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.81
|750
|75.34
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.81
|7500
|75.09
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.68
|620
|62.96
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.64
|600
|59.55
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.54
|500
|49.90
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.54
|5000
|49.84
|Corporate Debts
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.38
|350
|35.18
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.33
|300
|30.46
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.27
|2500
|25.05
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.26
|625
|24.57
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.22
|204
|20.87
|Corporate Debts
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|0.16
|150
|15.09
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.11
|80
|10.19
|Corporate Debts
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|10.10
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.08
|70
|7.15
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.05
|50
|5.04
|Corporate Debts
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.05
|250
|4.95
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|4.33
|40500000
|402.01
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|3.90
|35703300
|362.39
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2026
|-/-
|3.06
|28000000
|284.01
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|3.00
|27500000
|278.54
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|2.83
|26000000
|262.56
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2026
|-/-
|2.21
|20326000
|205.29
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|1.91
|17500000
|177.62
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|1.60
|14654600
|148.60
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2026
|-/-
|1.58
|14592400
|147.08
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|1.47
|13500000
|136.68
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2026
|-/-
|1.46
|13500000
|135.40
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2026
|-/-
|1.41
|13000000
|130.68
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|1.13
|10333500
|104.64
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|1.10
|10102100
|102.05
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|1.09
|10000000
|101.35
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|1.09
|10000000
|101.33
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.99
|9137600
|92.30
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2026
|-/-
|0.98
|8952700
|90.88
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|0.96
|8781300
|88.97
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.91
|8346100
|84.66
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|0.81
|7500000
|75.38
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.66
|6013700
|60.96
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.60
|5650000
|55.95
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.59
|5500000
|55.16
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|0.54
|5000000
|50.55
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2026
|-/-
|0.54
|5000000
|50.24
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|0.53
|4875400
|49.25
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.50
|4617400
|46.75
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2026
|-/-
|0.50
|4576300
|46.38
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.50
|4561000
|46.06
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|0.44
|4050000
|41.10
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.44
|4038000
|40.97
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2026
|-/-
|0.44
|4000000
|40.49
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.38
|3500000
|35.43
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.38
|3558500
|35.43
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|0.38
|3500000
|35.34
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.38
|3461000
|35.12
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|0.33
|3043000
|30.81
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|0.33
|3000000
|30.40
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2026
|-/-
|0.33
|3000000
|30.39
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|0.32
|3000000
|30.15
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.32
|3000000
|30.14
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL 2026
|-/-
|0.27
|2500000
|25.48
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|0.27
|2500000
|25.36
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2026
|-/-
|0.27
|2500000
|25.19
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.24
|2219500
|22.47
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|0.22
|2000000
|20.53
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|0.22
|2000000
|20.20
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.16
|1500000
|15.19
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|0.16
|1500000
|15.15
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.15
|1356600
|13.67
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.11
|1000000
|10.10
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.11
|1000000
|10.10
|Govt. Securities
|TELANGANA 2026
|-/-
|0.11
|1000000
|10.10
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|0.11
|1000000
|10.09
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|0.11
|1000000
|10.08
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2026
|-/-
|0.11
|1000000
|9.94
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|0.11
|1000000
|9.93
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.09
|838700
|8.47
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.07
|674900
|6.71
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.06
|560000
|5.67
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.05
|500000
|5.09
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN 2026
|-/-
|0.05
|500000
|5.08
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH 2026
|-/-
|0.05
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|0.05
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|TELANGANA 2026
|-/-
|0.05
|500000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|0.05
|500000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL 2026
|-/-
|0.03
|287600
|2.91
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2026
|-/-
|0.03
|276000
|2.79
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|0.03
|249800
|2.53
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.02
|206300
|2.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.02
|202100
|2.03
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.08
|0
|283.85
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.29
|0
|26.99
