SBI Credit Risk Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Credit Risk Fund Direct G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Lokesh Mallya
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2259.29
Invest wise with Expert advice
SBI Credit Risk Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 48.2813
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If redeemed within 2 months from the date of allotment. NIL - If redeemed after 2 months from the date of allotment.
SBI Credit Risk Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
SBI Credit Risk Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.52
1.52
2.7
4.76
9.47
8.05
7.81
8.67
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
SBI Credit Risk Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Credit Risk Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 10000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|4.97
|11200
|112.11
|Corporate Debts
|Nirma
|-/-
|4.89
|11000
|110.16
|Corporate Debts
|Renew Solar Ener
|-/-
|4.76
|11000
|107.33
|Corporate Debts
|Infopark Proper.
|-/-
|4.66
|10500
|105.17
|Corporate Debts
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|3.77
|8500
|85.09
|Corporate Debts
|Sandur Manganese
|-/-
|3.69
|8500
|83.21
|Corporate Debts
|RenServ Global
|-/-
|3.54
|8000
|79.91
|Corporate Debts
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|3.54
|8000
|79.87
|Corporate Debts
|A B Renewables
|-/-
|3.33
|7500
|75.04
|Corporate Debts
|Vistaar Fin.
|-/-
|3.32
|7500
|74.91
|Corporate Debts
|JSW Steel
|-/-
|3.32
|750
|74.86
|Corporate Debts
|Nuvoco Vistas
|-/-
|3.32
|750
|74.76
|Corporate Debts
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-/-
|3.30
|7500
|74.52
|Corporate Debts
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|3.11
|7000
|70.02
|Corporate Debts
|Yes Bank
|-/-
|2.82
|650
|63.55
|Corporate Debts
|Prestige Project
|-/-
|2.23
|5000
|50.25
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|2.21
|5000
|49.93
|Corporate Debts
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|2.00
|4500
|45.12
|Corporate Debts
|Jindal Stain.
|-/-
|1.99
|450
|44.85
|Corporate Debts
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|1.78
|4000
|40.05
|Corporate Debts
|JM Finan Serv
|-/-
|1.55
|3500
|35.00
|Corporate Debts
|Grihum Housing
|-/-
|1.17
|3500
|26.28
|Corporate Debts
|Yes Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|200
|19.56
|Corporate Debts
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.83
|1875
|18.75
|Corporate Debts
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.83
|1875
|18.75
|Corporate Debts
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.83
|1875
|18.74
|Corporate Debts
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.83
|1875
|18.71
|Corporate Debts
|Latur Renewable
|-/-
|0.74
|170
|16.75
|Corporate Debts
|M T N L
|-/-
|0.66
|150
|14.90
|Corporate Debts
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-/-
|0.22
|500
|4.96
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|8.71
|19000000
|196.48
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.79
|8500000
|85.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|1.83
|4000000
|41.21
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.08
|0
|91.99
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.29
|0
|74.03
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement