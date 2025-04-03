SBI CRISIL IBX Gilt Index June 2036 Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI CRISIL IBX Gilt Index June 2036 Fund Reg G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 22-Sep-2022
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2453.51
SBI CRISIL IBX Gilt Index June 2036 Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.6273
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.15% - if redeemed on or before 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - after 30 days from the date of allotment.
SBI CRISIL IBX Gilt Index June 2036 Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
SBI CRISIL IBX Gilt Index June 2036 Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.76
2.64
3.79
4.79
11.04
-
-
9.78
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
SBI CRISIL IBX Gilt Index June 2036 Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI CRISIL IBX Gilt Index June 2036 Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|94.31
|220990000
|2,329.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|2.70
|6500000
|66.77
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.12
|0
|52.33
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.87
|0
|21.54
