SBI CRISIL IBX SDL Index September 2027 Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI CRISIL IBX SDL Index September 2027 Fund Reg G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 26-Sep-2022
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1116.15
SBI CRISIL IBX SDL Index September 2027 Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.0623
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.15% - if redeemed on or before 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - after 30 days from the date of allotment.
SBI CRISIL IBX SDL Index September 2027 Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
SBI CRISIL IBX SDL Index September 2027 Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.59
1.08
2.47
3.92
8.56
-
-
7.79
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
SBI CRISIL IBX SDL Index September 2027 Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI CRISIL IBX SDL Index September 2027 Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2027
|-/-
|30.21
|33500000
|337.30
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2027
|-/-
|19.85
|22000000
|221.66
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2027
|-/-
|8.87
|9800000
|99.06
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2027
|-/-
|7.26
|8000000
|81.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|5.01
|5500000
|55.93
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2027
|-/-
|4.91
|5450000
|54.86
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|4.52
|5000000
|50.43
|Govt. Securities
|MADHYA PRADESH 2027
|-/-
|3.63
|4000000
|40.55
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2027
|-/-
|3.18
|3500000
|35.48
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|2.71
|3000000
|30.26
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2027
|-/-
|2.28
|2500000
|25.45
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2027
|-/-
|1.81
|2000000
|20.16
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2027
|-/-
|0.90
|1000000
|10.07
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|0.90
|1000000
|10.06
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|0.45
|500000
|5.04
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|0.45
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|0.43
|474700
|4.78
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2027
|-/-
|0.02
|25000
|0.25
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.34
|0
|14.65
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.27
|0
|14.22
