SBI Dividend Yield Fund Regular IDCW

SBI Dividend Yield Fund Regular IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

SBI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

SBI Dividend Yield Fund Regular IDCW

AMC

SBI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

20-Feb-2023

Fund Manager

Rohit Shimpi

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

8420.44

SBI Dividend Yield Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  14.0268

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil - If units purchased switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out upto 10% of the units (the limit) purchased or switched on or before 1 year from the date of allotment. 1% - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out in excess of the limit in or before 1 year from the date of allotment Nil - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment

SBI Dividend Yield Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart

SBI Dividend Yield Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.09
4.5
-6.37
-11.92
1.9
-
-
17.87
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

SBI Dividend Yield Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

SBI Dividend Yield Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks9.454594400795.93
EquityInfosysIT - Software7.383680000621.07
EquityTCSIT - Software5.761391350484.64
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction4.891302446412.07
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower4.0713666666342.82
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks3.564350000299.62
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles3.48245000292.67
EquityITCDiversified FMCG3.337100000280.45
EquityGAIL (India)Gas3.2217400000271.50
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG2.43935000204.78
EquityO N G COil2.258400000189.21
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles2.13226646179.11
EquityColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products2.11720000177.45
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.931090000162.17
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products1.82700000153.27
EquityL&T TechnologyIT - Services1.72320000145.06
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles1.70300000143.20
EquityM & M Fin. Serv.Finance1.645100000138.00
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components1.64450000137.75
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.63250000137.00
EquitySKF IndiaIndustrial Products1.58360000132.85
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.49740000125.13
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.40530000117.95
EquityGlaxosmi. PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.32450000111.39
EquityAbbott IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.2635000106.38
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products1.214300000102.03
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets1.21280000101.59
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products1.1636000097.84
EquityGE Shipping CoTransport Services1.16120000097.28
EquityGrindwell NortonIndustrial Products1.1567264496.71
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.149500096.22
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining1.141530000095.59
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals1.09670000091.92
EquityNatl. AluminiumNon - Ferrous Metals1.05500000088.80
EquitySanofi ConsumerPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.0319000086.49
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components1.0082500083.86
EquityDr Lal PathlabsHealthcare Services0.9133000076.24
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.90382500075.37
EquityOil IndiaOil0.81200000068.54
EquityCams ServicesCapital Markets0.7520000062.86
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels0.681408357.05
EquityBank of IndiaBanks0.59520000049.48
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.1471000011.63
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.065000004.91
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.270190.99
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.320-22.92

Key information

Fund House:
SBI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
07-Feb-1992
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,16,707.64
Trustee/s:
Sandra Martyres, Bharati Rao, Smt. Manju Agarwal, SBI Mutual Fund Trustee C, Richard Mendonca, Mr. Dhruv Prakash
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Nand Kishore
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Om Prakash Gahrotra, Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri, Mrs. Madhu Dubhashi
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Rohit Shimpi
Auditors:
Sudit K Parekh & Co, M/S Chandabhoy&Jassoobhoy

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9th Floor,Crescenzo, C-39&39, G Block, Bandra kurla complex, Bandra (east), Mumbai-400 051.
Contact Nos:
022-61793000
Fax:
022-67425687
Email:
customer.delight@sbimf.com
Website:
www.sbimf.com

