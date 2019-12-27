SBI Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 15-Dec-2003
Fund Manager
: Rajeev Radhakrishnan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3324.24
SBI Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 18.5381
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Within 6months :0.50%
SBI Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.96
2.68
3.19
3.7
9.36
7.55
6.45
6.41
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
SBI Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
SBI Dynamic Bond Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Highways Infra.
|-/-
|4.89
|16250
|163.65
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|4.67
|1500
|156.19
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|4.50
|15000
|150.42
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|4.48
|15000
|149.76
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|4.13
|147
|138.24
|Corporate Debts
|National High
|-/-
|3.22
|22500
|107.79
|Corporate Debts
|Anzen IYEP Trust
|-/-
|2.97
|10000
|99.44
|Corporate Debts
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.96
|100
|99.09
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|25.89
|86000000
|865.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|15.99
|51500000
|534.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2041
|-/-
|7.11
|20000000
|237.77
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|6.03
|20000000
|201.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|5.72
|18500000
|191.23
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2038
|-/-
|3.00
|10000000
|100.40
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2047
|-/-
|0.78
|2500000
|26.17
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2046
|-/-
|0.73
|2500000
|24.36
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.90
|0
|63.18
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.76
|0
|25.27
