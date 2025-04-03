SBI ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Direct G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Rohit Shimpi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5151.26
SBI ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 241.4585
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL.
Exit Load %
: For exit within 1 year from the date of allotment - 1%. For exit after 1 years from the date of allotment - NIL.
SBI ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
SBI ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.73
5.17
-5.36
-10.04
6.98
10.89
23.98
14.03
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
SBI ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.81
|2917400
|505.41
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.15
|3485000
|419.62
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|6.80
|2076000
|350.36
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|4.51
|2290000
|232.56
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.49
|731709
|231.50
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|4.30
|1163000
|221.31
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.93
|581034
|202.38
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|3.78
|163000
|194.71
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.44
|175000
|177.24
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.30
|1415000
|169.81
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.25
|2430000
|167.37
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|2.92
|1075000
|150.58
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|2.65
|2240000
|136.30
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|2.45
|270000
|125.98
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|2.44
|263800
|125.92
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.41
|227000
|124.40
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.30
|540000
|118.27
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.07
|1682000
|106.69
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.86
|430000
|95.69
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.76
|22400
|90.75
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|1.76
|200000
|90.66
|Foreign Equity
|Microsoft Corporation
|IT - Software
|1.55
|23000
|79.80
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.46
|3000000
|75.25
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|1.39
|4507530
|71.57
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|1.38
|1136255
|71.14
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|1.34
|1400000
|69.14
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|1.33
|276000
|68.28
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.26
|132000
|65.14
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|1.16
|53000
|59.80
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|1.12
|250000
|57.76
|Equity
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|1.12
|675000
|57.53
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.10
|185000
|56.63
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|1.05
|280000
|54.21
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|1.04
|165435
|53.74
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|0.98
|205666
|50.68
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.82
|155000
|42.12
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.79
|1900000
|40.45
|Equity
|Whirlpool India
|Consumer Durables
|0.70
|390000
|36.19
|Equity
|Salora Capital
|IT - Software
|0.00
|27000
|0.00
|Equity
|Numero Uno Intl
|IT - Services
|0.00
|80000
|0.00
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Margin amount for Derivative
|-/-
|0.78
|0
|40.00
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.10
|500000
|4.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.29
|0
|66.62
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.14
|0
|-7.41
