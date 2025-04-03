SBI Floating Rate Debt Fund Direct IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Floating Rate Debt Fund Direct IDCW Q
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 06-Oct-2020
Fund Manager
: Rajeev Radhakrishnan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1241.34
Invest wise with Expert advice
SBI Floating Rate Debt Fund Direct IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.1715
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For Exit within 3 days from the date of allotment: 0.10%, For Exit on or after 3 days from the date of allotment: Nil
SBI Floating Rate Debt Fund Direct IDCW Q- NAV Chart
SBI Floating Rate Debt Fund Direct IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.37
1
2.28
3.95
8.47
7.3
-
6.4
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
SBI Floating Rate Debt Fund Direct IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Floating Rate Debt Fund Direct IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|6.08
|7800
|78.35
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.89
|5000
|50.17
|Corporate Debts
|Citicorp Fin. (I
|-/-
|3.88
|5000
|49.98
|Corporate Debts
|John Dere FIN(I)
|-/-
|3.86
|500
|49.73
|Corporate Debts
|SMFG Home Financ
|-/-
|3.11
|4000
|40.10
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|1.95
|2500
|25.16
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.95
|2500
|25.14
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|1.94
|250
|25.03
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.93
|250
|24.85
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2031
|-/-
|42.58
|54000000
|548.64
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|4.30
|5500000
|55.35
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2034
|-/-
|3.92
|5000000
|50.52
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2028
|-/-
|1.95
|2500000
|25.14
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|3.68
|1000
|47.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|3.67
|1000
|47.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.67
|1000
|47.24
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.59
|0
|71.98
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.63
|0
|20.95
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement