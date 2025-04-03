SBI FMP Series 1 3668 Days G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 1 3668 Days G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 26-Mar-2019
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 47.39
SBI FMP Series 1 3668 Days G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.0802
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 1 3668 Days G- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 1 3668 Days G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.54
1.31
2.87
4.12
9.42
7.39
7.35
8.2
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 1 3668 Days G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 1 3668 Days G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH 2029
|-/-
|11.04
|500000
|5.23
|Govt. Securities
|BIHAR 2029
|-/-
|11.03
|500000
|5.23
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2029
|-/-
|11.02
|500000
|5.23
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2029
|-/-
|11.00
|500000
|5.22
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2029
|-/-
|10.92
|500000
|5.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|9.86
|600000
|4.67
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2029
|-/-
|8.74
|400000
|4.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|5.44
|328800
|2.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|5.00
|310000
|2.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|4.73
|278000
|2.24
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|4.06
|250000
|1.92
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|2.06
|125000
|0.97
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|1.78
|110400
|0.84
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.35
|0
|1.11
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.97
|0
|0.46
