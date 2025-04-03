SBI FMP Series 41 1498Days Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 41 1498Days Direct G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 22-Mar-2021
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 905.88
SBI FMP Series 41 1498Days Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.5841
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 41 1498Days Direct G- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 41 1498Days Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.14
0.55
1.6
3.26
7.06
5.88
-
5.87
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 41 1498Days Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 41 1498Days Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.75
|250
|25.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|45.70
|41500000
|415.00
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2025
|-/-
|13.76
|12500000
|125.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|2.80
|2542000
|25.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.88
|1721400
|17.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.30
|275000
|2.73
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|30.72
|0
|278.95
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.09
|0
|18.97
