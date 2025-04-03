SBI FMP Series 42 1857Days IDCW
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 42 1857Days IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 25-Mar-2021
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 470.79
SBI FMP Series 42 1857Days IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.6578
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 42 1857Days IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 42 1857Days IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.26
0.78
1.98
3.58
7.81
6.05
-
6.04
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 42 1857Days IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 42 1857Days IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|5.21
|250
|24.60
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|25.80
|12000000
|121.79
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|10.74
|5000000
|50.68
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|6.43
|3000000
|30.36
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar pradesh 2026
|-/-
|5.40
|2500000
|25.48
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|5.35
|2500000
|25.27
|Govt. Securities
|BIHAR 2026
|-/-
|4.30
|2000000
|20.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|3.66
|1815000
|17.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.23
|1621000
|15.25
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|3.22
|1500000
|15.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.10
|1562000
|14.64
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.92
|1480000
|13.77
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.40
|1208000
|11.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.38
|1200000
|11.24
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|2.15
|1000000
|10.13
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2026
|-/-
|2.15
|1000000
|10.13
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|2.11
|1000000
|9.95
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.69
|837000
|7.97
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.14
|555000
|5.36
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2026
|-/-
|1.07
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2026
|-/-
|0.65
|300000
|3.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.25
|122000
|1.16
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2025
|-/-
|0.11
|50000
|0.50
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.81
|0
|17.99
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.73
|0
|3.52
