SBI FMP Series 43 1616Days G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 43 1616Days G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 27-Apr-2021
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 117.35
SBI FMP Series 43 1616Days G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.5307
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 43 1616Days G- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 43 1616Days G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.2
0.59
1.77
3.3
7.39
5.89
-
5.9
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 43 1616Days G- Latest Dividends
SBI FMP Series 43 1616Days G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2025
|-/-
|21.41
|2500000
|25.17
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2025
|-/-
|21.40
|2500000
|25.17
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|12.84
|1500000
|15.10
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|12.82
|1500000
|15.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|6.38
|776000
|7.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|4.02
|480000
|4.72
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|3.37
|400000
|3.96
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|2.88
|350000
|3.38
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|1.71
|200000
|2.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.67
|200000
|1.96
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.59
|190000
|1.87
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2025
|-/-
|0.99
|116100
|1.16
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|0.89
|104000
|1.04
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|0.86
|100000
|1.00
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|0.43
|50000
|0.50
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.52
|0
|6.49
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.22
|0
|1.45
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement