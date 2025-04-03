SBI FMP Series 44 1855Days Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 44 1855Days Direct G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 24-May-2021
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 379.01
SBI FMP Series 44 1855Days Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.5586
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 44 1855Days Direct G- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 44 1855Days Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.29
0.83
2.01
3.63
8.08
6.25
-
6.11
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 44 1855Days Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 44 1855Days Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|25.37
|9500000
|96.42
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2026
|-/-
|16.02
|6000000
|60.90
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|12.02
|4500000
|45.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|11.43
|4714500
|43.45
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2026
|-/-
|6.66
|2500000
|25.32
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra pradesh 2026
|-/-
|5.34
|2000000
|20.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.57
|1471900
|13.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.82
|1150000
|10.70
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|2.67
|1000000
|10.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.48
|1022000
|9.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.46
|1015300
|9.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.70
|700000
|6.45
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.40
|575000
|5.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.36
|552000
|5.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.39
|157000
|1.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.19
|75000
|0.70
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.69
|0
|10.22
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.43
|0
|5.48
