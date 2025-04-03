SBI FMP Series 45 1840Days Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI FMP Series 45 1840Days Direct IDCW
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 14-Jun-2021
Fund Manager
: Ranjana Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 222.5
SBI FMP Series 45 1840Days Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.5586
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI FMP Series 45 1840Days Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
SBI FMP Series 45 1840Days Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.27
0.8
2.05
3.67
8.09
6.33
-
6.18
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
SBI FMP Series 45 1840Days Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI FMP Series 45 1840Days Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2026
|-/-
|25.09
|5500000
|56.00
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2026
|-/-
|15.89
|3500000
|35.46
|Govt. Securities
|BIHAR 2026
|-/-
|9.11
|2000000
|20.32
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|9.08
|2000000
|20.26
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2026
|-/-
|4.54
|1000000
|10.14
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|4.54
|1000000
|10.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.51
|850000
|7.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.48
|842900
|7.76
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|3.41
|750000
|7.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.18
|770000
|7.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.17
|760000
|7.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.17
|754000
|7.06
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|2.27
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|2.05
|497000
|4.57
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.08
|250000
|2.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.80
|188000
|1.78
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.62
|150000
|1.38
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.57
|135000
|1.27
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.27
|0
|7.30
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.17
|0
|2.57
